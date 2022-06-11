The Detroit Lions recently completed three days of mandatory minicamp.

After observing rookies get acclimated to how practices operate at the next level, the team is steadily building up a core group of players they can trust and rely upon to perform at a high level.

Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, saw a lot of attention, but other young players also performed well and made plays.

One player to pay attention to is safety Kerby Joseph. While the learning curve is steep at his position, he has the potential to earn his way out on the field far sooner than many would expect.

Head coach Dan Campbell shared on Thursday what his message was to the team after the conclusion of minicamp.

"What we’re going to do is this is going to be the last week with a lot of our veteran players and next week will be more for the young players, developmental players and this gives us a great opportunity to just get hands-on with them, a little more one-on-one," Campbell explained.

Campbell continued, "I kind of like this time of year because the rookies come in rookie minicamp and they really feel great about themselves and then the vets come in, and all of sudden they realize they’re not as good as they think they are and they got a lot to learn. Then they watch how it’s done and then they begin to grow, and they start learning."

