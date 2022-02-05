Skip to main content

Podcast: Is QB Malik Willis the Next Andre Ware?

The latest Detroit Lions podcast reviews the growing hype surrounding Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

The Detroit Lions' coaching staff got a close look this week at emerging college draft prospect. 

While it has yet to determined if general manager Brad Holmes and the coaching staff are strongly interested in adding an additional quarterback to the roster via the draft, Malik Willis surely impressed many onlookers this week at the Senior Bowl. 

Willis tossed for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2021. 

He also secured 878 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns, but his 12 interceptions have also left many questioning his accuracy and decision-making.

His biggest assets are his cannon for an arm and his mobility outside of the pocket. 

"If somebody’s in the backfield with me, I probably shouldn’t stay in the pocket," Willis told reporters this week. "But if it’s a clean pocket, I can probably stay in the pocket. I try not to have a set thing in my mind where I’m like, 'OK, I’m going to run this play. OK, I’m going to throw this play from the pocket. OK, I’m going to throw on the run this play.' I just try to play the game of football."

The latest edition of the AllLions podcast explores if the Lions should take a serious look at drafting Willis this year and the comparisons being made to a former Lions quarterback who did not succeed in the NFL. 

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_17493714_168388382_lowres

3 Teams That Could Want No. 2 Pick

Read more on the three NFL teams that could want to trade up with the Detroit Lions for the No. 2 overall pick.

1 hour ago
USATSI_17600906_168388382_lowres

5 Takeaways from Week of Practice at Senior Bowl

Read more on the five takeaways for the Detroit Lions from the week of practice at the 2022 Senior Bowl.

3 hours ago
USATSI_17478666_168388382_lowres

Grading Alim McNeill's Rookie Season

SI All Lions provides its grade of nose tackle Alim McNeill's rookie season in the NFL.

4 hours ago

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the AllLions Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

willis5

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

willis5
Podcasts

Is QB Malik Willis the Next Andre Ware?

1 minute ago
USATSI_17493714_168388382_lowres
News

3 Teams That Could Want No. 2 Pick

1 hour ago
USATSI_17600906_168388382_lowres
News

5 Takeaways from Week of Practice at Senior Bowl

3 hours ago
USATSI_17478666_168388382_lowres
News

Grading Alim McNeill's Rookie Season

4 hours ago
lynn5
News

NFL Analyst Questions Dan Campbell's Firing of Anthony Lynn

5 hours ago
stbrown5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares Lofty Team Goals for 2022 Season

18 hours ago
willis5
News

Maakaron: Detroit Lions 3-Round Mock Draft 1.0

22 hours ago
nagy5
News

Lions Fans React on Social Media to Matt Nagy Rumors

Feb 4, 2022