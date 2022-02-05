Is QB Malik Willis the Next Andre Ware?

The Detroit Lions' coaching staff got a close look this week at emerging college draft prospect.

While it has yet to determined if general manager Brad Holmes and the coaching staff are strongly interested in adding an additional quarterback to the roster via the draft, Malik Willis surely impressed many onlookers this week at the Senior Bowl.

Willis tossed for 2,857 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2021.

He also secured 878 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns, but his 12 interceptions have also left many questioning his accuracy and decision-making.

His biggest assets are his cannon for an arm and his mobility outside of the pocket.

"If somebody’s in the backfield with me, I probably shouldn’t stay in the pocket," Willis told reporters this week. "But if it’s a clean pocket, I can probably stay in the pocket. I try not to have a set thing in my mind where I’m like, 'OK, I’m going to run this play. OK, I’m going to throw this play from the pocket. OK, I’m going to throw on the run this play.' I just try to play the game of football."

The latest edition of the AllLions podcast explores if the Lions should take a serious look at drafting Willis this year and the comparisons being made to a former Lions quarterback who did not succeed in the NFL.

