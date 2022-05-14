Detroit Lions rookie linebacker James Houston is eager to prove he should have been drafted sooner by his new team.

Houston was selected in the sixth round (No. 217 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Participating in rookie minicamp, Houston joined AllLions for an interview discussing his experiences in college, his reaction to being drafted and how he is eager to prove that he can become the game-changer on defense the team is looking for.

"It was just an amazing opportunity," Houston expressed, when asked about being drafted by the Lions. "I am so glad that Detroit picked me. Obviously, I felt like I should have went higher. But, everybody feels like that."

Houston continued, "It was amazing. I was just so grateful that they picked me. A team actually wanted me to come here. I am just going to give it my all. I am going to show them I am not no sixth round pick. I am a first round pick."

Also discussed:

Experience playing for Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.

Rookie goals.

How excelling on special teams will aid in making the team.

Playing multiple position on Lions' defense.

Early impressions of head coach Dan Campbell, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard.

