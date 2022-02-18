Podcast: Why Drafting WR Jahan Dotson Makes Sense for Detroit Lions

Former Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson shares how he is training and preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft with performance brand Exos.

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who spoke with SI All Lions during his Combine training with Exos, believes in his abilities and flexibility to come in and contribute for whichever team decides to add him to its NFL roster.

His career at Penn State left a lasting legacy. The 21-year-old wideout finished with 183 career receptions (second in Penn State history), 25 career receiving touchdowns (tied for second), 2,757 career receiving yards (fourth) and 11 career 100-yard receiving games (second).

In a handful of recent mock drafts, the speedy wideout has been targeted by the Detroit Lions.

"After finding success on Day 3 of last year’s draft with Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the team’s few bright spots in 2021, the Lions still need to add more weapons in the passing game," the MMQB's Kevin Hanson wrote in his first 2022 NFL mock draft. "Although he’s the sixth receiver off the board in this mock, Dotson is a first-round talent with excellent quickness, hands and route-running prowess."

A wideout from Penn State has not been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2003.

The latest edition of the AllLions podcast features a conversation with Dotson about his training ahead of the NFL Draft, how he could aid the Lions' offense and how playing for Penn State prepared him to play at the next level.

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the AllLions Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.