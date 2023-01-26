Darren Gill, EVP of FieldTurf, is the guest on the latest All Lions podcast.

The Detroit Lions officially announced the FieldTurf playing surface being used at Ford Field and the team's Allen Park practice facility are being upgraded.

A decision has been made to utilize a FieldTurf CORE system.

According to a released statement, the new surface is "the first multi-layer dual-polymer monofilament fiber. FieldTurf has been the trusted choice of the Detroit Lions for over 20 years."

Over the past several seasons, players have taken to social media to express frustration regarding the elevated number of injuries impacting several teams.

Both safety Tracy Walker and left tackle Taylor Decker were outspoken regarding the challenges of playing on a slit-film turf surface.

According to Jeff Miller, the NFL Executive Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs and Policy, “As the NFLPA knows from the meeting of our Joint Field Surface Safety & Performance Committee earlier this month, there was no difference between the number of injuries on synthetic surfaces versus grass."

The new playing surface is widely regarded as one of the best artificial surfaces available for NFL teams to use.

“Providing the highest caliber facilities possible is a top priority of our organization," said Todd Argust, the Lions' Senior Vice President of Facilities said in a statement this week. "And the fields our players play and practice on is continually evaluated for safety and performance. We are proud to be installing the FieldTurf Core system at both Ford Field and the Allen Park Practice Facility for the 2023 season and beyond. We believe this is the best field we can install that provides the safest playing surface.”

In the latest All Lions podcast, Darren Gill, Executive Vice President of FieldTurf, joins to share all the details regarding the upgraded field turf, the process of a new surface being installed, how the surface is different than the former surface being replaced and why he is uniquely tied to the success of the Lions franchise.

