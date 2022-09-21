Skip to main content

Podcast: Reasons "Same Old Lions" Does Not Apply This Season

Latest edition of the All Lions podcast focuses on why "SOL" does not apply to the 2022 roster.

The Detroit Lions gave a myriad of reasons why the phrase "Same Old Lions" does not apply to this collection of talent. 

"You guys gotta stop talking like that," Jared Goff told 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday, when asked about the crowd at Ford Field being nervous when the Commanders mounted a comeback. "You gotta stop putting that in the air."

The team showcased an ability to bounce back after several mistakes were made and are now looking to play well in Minnesota. 

"We’re 1-1 through two weeks," said Goff. "But that was a good step in the right direction of facing a little bit of adversity in the middle of the game, our defense giving up two touchdowns and our offense stumbling for a few drives and then, ‘OK, guys, let’s get our feet back underneath us and go make some plays.’ And we did that. And then our defense stood tall again and we bounced back in all areas.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

amonra5

Amon-Ra St. Brown Earns NFC Award

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to earn accolades for his Week 2 performance.

USATSI_19074675_168388382_lowres

Detroit Lions' Week 2 Rookie Report Card

All Lions grades the performance of Detroit Lions' rookies, after the team's victory in Week 2.

USATSI_19031616_168388382_lowres

Why Lions Need to Worry about Vikings' Justin Jefferson

Read more on why the Detroit Lions should worry about Justin Jefferson in their Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

"I think that whole narrative that you’re talking about, we’re not talking about it, so I don’t know if you guys should either. I know I’m busting your balls a little bit, but it’s not how we feel about anything around here."

This week's podcast features reasons why the Lions' 2022 roster is creating their own legacy and putting the failures of the past behind them. 

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the AllLions podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

amonra5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Earns NFC Award

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19074675_168388382_lowres
News

Detroit Lions' Week 2 Rookie Report Card

By Christian Booher
USATSI_19031616_168388382_lowres
News

Why Lions Need to Worry about Vikings' Justin Jefferson

By Vito Chirco
campbell5
News

Dan Campbell Gives Hilarious Response About MNF

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

Aidan Hutchinson Betting Favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year

By John Maakaron
campbell5
News

Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are a Top 15 NFL Team

By John Maakaron
swift5
News

Film Review: Lions' Blocking Paying Huge Dividends

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19073081_168388382_lowres
News

Dan Campbell: 'We Didn't Crumble'

By Christian Booher