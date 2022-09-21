The Detroit Lions gave a myriad of reasons why the phrase "Same Old Lions" does not apply to this collection of talent.

"You guys gotta stop talking like that," Jared Goff told 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday, when asked about the crowd at Ford Field being nervous when the Commanders mounted a comeback. "You gotta stop putting that in the air."

The team showcased an ability to bounce back after several mistakes were made and are now looking to play well in Minnesota.

"We’re 1-1 through two weeks," said Goff. "But that was a good step in the right direction of facing a little bit of adversity in the middle of the game, our defense giving up two touchdowns and our offense stumbling for a few drives and then, ‘OK, guys, let’s get our feet back underneath us and go make some plays.’ And we did that. And then our defense stood tall again and we bounced back in all areas.

"I think that whole narrative that you’re talking about, we’re not talking about it, so I don’t know if you guys should either. I know I’m busting your balls a little bit, but it’s not how we feel about anything around here."

This week's podcast features reasons why the Lions' 2022 roster is creating their own legacy and putting the failures of the past behind them.

