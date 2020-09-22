SI.com
Poll: Was Drafting Jeff Okudah a Mistake?

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions are struggling mightily to establish their identity on defense. 

To open the 2020 NFL season, Detroit's defense has blown two double-digit leads and the 0-2 start has put the entire regime on the hot seat. 

Peter King wrote in his latest Monday morning column, "The most troublesome thing about the Lions is that Patricia was considered a brilliant defensive mind and tactician in New England, and he just can’t get the defense right in Detroit."

With higher expectations placed on this season, the selection of cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick becomes that much more difficult to comprehend. 

By all accounts, defensive backs require time to develop, and based on Okudah's lackluster debut, Detroit should not expect significant contributions this season from the ex-Buckeyes defensive back. 

If the win-now mandate delivered by ownership was indeed serious, selecting a developmental player that high in the draft makes little to no sense.

A report surfaced Monday that back at April's draft, general manager Bob Quinn selected Okudah despite Patricia and personnel staff wanting to select another player. 

"Obviously, we usually don’t talk about any of that stuff," Patricia responded when asked Monday about the report. "We like to keep that stuff internal. But since that is so blatantly not even close to true, I would like just to make sure that, that is not a true statement at all."

It is not like defensive tackle Derrick Brown or linebacker Isaiah Simmons have lit the world on fire either. 

But you can look to other cornerbacks selected after Okudah and see more productivity at this point in the season. 

No. 9 overall pick CJ Henderson of the Jaguars earned the best PFF grade for any starting corner in week 1 of the season.  

No. 16 overall pick AJ Terrell of the Falcons was the highest rated Falcons defender in Week 2.

No. 138 overall pick L’Jarius Sneed of the Chiefs leads the league in interceptions. 

Okudah was the worst rated defender on the Lions in Week 1 and now ranks 98th out of 99 qualifying players at the cornerback position.

Do you think Detroit should have drafted a quarterback, a defensive lineman, or a different defensive back with the third-overall pick in this past year's Draft?

Vote and comment below.

