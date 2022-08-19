Was He Tripped?: Frank Ragnow Getting Bowled Over Going Viral

Is it quite difficult to determine if Detroit Lions center got absolutely destroyed by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart or if the Lions talented center tripped over one of his own teammates.

In a video that is going viral online, Detroit's 26-year-old center is seen eating the turf against Stewart on Thursday.

Reaction to the video has been mixed, as several supporters have expressed Ragnow was tripped, while others simply do not see his legs tangling with anyone else.

"We’re definitely right there, man. We definitely came out humming,” Ragnow said Thursday, via the Free Press. “The second day they came out humming a little bit more, but I think we kind of leveled that and then we rose to the occasion. The challenge for us is to keep it steady both times, not have those lulls. And we definitely got a long ways to go but it’s definitely really encouraging.”

Detroit left the two days of practice feeling like they could compete against a quality AFC opponent.

The work out in Indianapolis certainly gave the coaching staff much needed film to work off of ahead of the season opener.

"You always get some good ideas of how other people view you and how they attack you," Dan Campbell said. "And is that something we can use against an opponent down the road? So, those are always great. Certainly, the structure of the practice, things of that nature are always good. You never know how guys are going do it. Then, you want to know just the style of practice, where you match up. What is our intensity like relative to how we practice versus them? Because this is kind of, ‘They do what they do, we do what we do,’ and that’s always good to see.”

Was Ragnow the victim of bad luck or did Stewart destroy him?

Vote here.