Poll: Is Matthew Stafford Being Selfish?

Matthew Stafford was asked during his Wednesday media session what his reaction was to those who want him to remain sidelined until 2020.

The premise is that he should sit out the remainder of this season and return next season.

Fans are fearful by returning he is risking further injury by playing in meaningless games.

The Lions have no realistic chance of playing in the postseason this season so what is there really to be gained by playing this season?

When asked about speaking with the organization about being placed on injured reserve, Stafford replied, "No I haven't talked about that at all."

So why is Stafford so adamant about returning season?

"Because this is what I do. I love playing football. I appreciate all the hard work that all of the guys in this locker room and in this organization put into going out there and trying to win games on Sunday, and I love being part of that."

Is Stafford's competitiveness and wiring causing him to be short-sighted?

Every professional athlete and competitive individual wants to be out on the field at all costs.

Sometimes an organization must discuss difficult topics with athletes for the greater good of the team. In this case, looking to the future is ideal.

This may be one of those situations management sits Stafford down and tells him that the risks of him playing far outweigh any rewards.

Is Matthew Stafford being selfish with his insistence on returning to the playing field in 2019?

To Vote