Should Lions Sign Running Back Duke Johnson?

Running back Duke Johnson has been released by the Houston Texans.

The Houston Texans have released running back Duke Johnson in a cost-cutting move to save on the 2021 salary cap.

It is estimated that the move will save the Texans approximately $5 million on this year's cap.

Johnson had previously spent the past four seasons in Cleveland before being traded to Houston in 2019.

In 2020, he secured 235 rushing yards and 249 receiving yards in 11 games.

The veteran running back missed the final three games of the regular season due to a neck injury.

New offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is likely seeking to bolster the depth in Detroit's backfield since the emphasis will be placed on the run game in his first season in Detroit.

"It will be an emphasis to run the ball and run it well. Defenses are too good to be one dimensional. You have to be balanced in your attack and approach. That's going to be our intention," Lynn said at his introductory press conference.

"I believe the more ways you can run it, the more ways you can pass it."

It is not expected that Kerryon Johnson will play a big factor in Detroit's rushing attack due to a noticeable reduction in his workload following a series of leg injuries.

Last season, rookie D'Andre Swift recorded 114 carries for 521 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 46 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

For Detroit, new running backs coach Duce Staley may be intrigued by Johnson's pass protection and ability to be a complementary receiving option out of the backfield.

Do you think Detroit should take a chance and sign Johnson to be a part of the revamped offense?

Vote here.

