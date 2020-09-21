The Detroit Lions under head coach Matt Patricia are trending in the wrong direction.

The defense is simply unable to aid the team to win in any tangible manner, and now even franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a disappointing start to the 2020 season.

According to USA Today's Lions Wire, "With the loss in Week 2, Matt Patricia’s record as the head coach of the Lions dropped to 9-24-1. Through his first 34 games, Patricia has somehow sunk below the winning rate of former Lions coach Rod Marinelli.

"Marinelli went 10-24 in his first 34 contests as the Lions head man."

If a regime change is to indeed take place at the bye week or at the end of the season, some significant changes could take place.

One of them could be the organization finally deciding to move on from Stafford and starting over with a younger quarterback coming out of college.

In 2021, there appear to be two high quality quarterbacks Detroit could land if the season continues to go south.

Clemson Tiger's quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the consensus No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft.

The Clemson junior is a Heisman Trophy contender and already has. four touchdown passes this season.

Many organizations in the NFL will be vying for his services and some are already "tanking" with the hopes of landing the next big-name quarterback.

Trey Lance is a 6-foot-4, 226-pound quarterback who started to make waves among Draft analysts following his 2019 season.

Lance was a redshirt-freshman and shined for North Dakota State last season.

In his college career, Lance has completed 192 of 287 passes for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

He may also be a valuable asset due to his elusiveness.

Lance has been able to rush 169 times for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Should Detroit consider tanking the rest of the season in order to increase their odds of landing the next top-flight quarterback?

