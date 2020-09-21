SI.com
Poll: Is It Time to Tank for Trevor Lawrence or Trey Lance?

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions under head coach Matt Patricia are trending in the wrong direction. 

The defense is simply unable to aid the team to win in any tangible manner, and now even franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a disappointing start to the 2020 season. 

According to USA Today's Lions Wire, "With the loss in Week 2, Matt Patricia’s record as the head coach of the Lions dropped to 9-24-1. Through his first 34 games, Patricia has somehow sunk below the winning rate of former Lions coach Rod Marinelli.

"Marinelli went 10-24 in his first 34 contests as the Lions head man."

If a regime change is to indeed take place at the bye week or at the end of the season, some significant changes could take place. 

One of them could be the organization finally deciding to move on from Stafford and starting over with a younger quarterback coming out of college. 

In 2021, there appear to be two high quality quarterbacks Detroit could land if the season continues to go south. 

Clemson Tiger's quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the consensus No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft. 

The Clemson junior is a Heisman Trophy contender and already has. four touchdown passes this season.

Many organizations in the NFL will be vying for his services and some are already "tanking" with the hopes of landing the next big-name quarterback. 

lawrence
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence© Ken Ruinard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Trey Lance is a 6-foot-4, 226-pound quarterback who started to make waves among Draft analysts following his 2019 season. 

Lance was a redshirt-freshman and shined for North Dakota State last season. 

In his college career, Lance has completed 192 of 287 passes for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns with zero interceptions. 

He may also be a valuable asset due to his elusiveness. 

Lance has been able to rush 169 times for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Should Detroit consider tanking the rest of the season in order to increase their odds of landing the next top-flight quarterback?

Vote and comment below.

Comments (5)
No. 1-4
The Karras Gamble
The Karras Gamble

Fire Patricia and Quinn. Trade Stafford and Marvin Jones for whatever you can get. Tank the season. There is nothing I've seen so far that leads me to believe that the current management can change this horrid brand of football.

ATK49
ATK49

It is time for a change at QB. I am reading that Justin Fields is better than Trey Lance

DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

It is not Stafford’s fault, but he needs a change of scenery in the worst way

Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

It really is time to move on from Stafford

