Should the Detroit Lions Trade Safety Tracy Walker?

Tracy Walker is playing on the final year of his four-year contract with the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions secondary has improved steadily as the 2021 NFL season has progressed.

Former quarterback Matthew Stafford expressed at his weekly media session that it has been fun for him to review game film and to observe improvements from former teammates he competed against.

"I think of Amani (Oruwariye) on the outside. Used to practice against him all the time, and you could see the potential in there, and now you see him on Sundays doing it for real and playing great. It's fun to see that," Stafford said. "The same with Tracy (Walker), same with Will Harris, some of those guys that I've practiced against a lot, and to watch them elevate their game and continue to progress and get better and better is fun for me to see."

Walker has steadily emerged the past few weeks and is hoping for the opportunity to intercept his former teammate.

Following the game, another goal for Walker is to have Stafford autograph the football.

"Im going to make him sign it, just cause," Walker told reporters this week.

After four seasons in Detroit, the 26-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent who could choose to sign anywhere he sees fit.

After an 0-6 start to the 2021 season, and the prospect of quite a long rebuild, should general manager Brad Holmes be more proactive with a player that could garner a coveted draft pick in return?

Walker was asked about his contract situation this week, but replied that he is not thinking about his contract at this point in the season.

"I don't worry about that. What I got to go out here and do is do my job and continue to put out good film," Walker said. "Like I said, if upstairs wants to keep me here, they know how to reach out to my agent. My job is to go out there and execute and do my job and do it to the best of my ability. As far as the contract talk and the extension, I could care less about that. I still got like 10 more games. I'll control what I can control."

Should the Lions trade Walker, as the trade deadline is drawing closer?

