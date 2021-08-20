Should Lions OL Penei Sewell Sit Out Against Steelers?

Should OL Penei Sewell play the rest of the preseason for the Detroit Lions?

The Detroit Lions are considering resting a handful of veterans for the remainder of the preseason.



After the preseason was wiped out completely due to the coronavirus last season, playing in meaningless games does seem pointless for veterans who are likely guaranteed a roster position.

Interestingly, the biggest concerns that organizations have is losing a prominent player for any length of time due to an injury sustained in a preseason game.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters this week that he was seriously considering resting a handful of veterans the next two weeks, likely ending the chances of seeing quarterback Jared Goff, running back D'Andre Swift or tight end T.J. Hockenson play the rest of the preseason.

“I still see most of our starters playing," Campbell said. "I’ll tell you this, this had been in my head for about a week. I’m starting to think about maybe sitting a few of these guys, a select few veterans is kind of what I’m thinking right now. I’m not there yet, I want to see how we get through this practice, too. That will play a lot into it."

Campbell added, "Goff could be one of those that could be down. Possibly down, yes.”

With the Lions emphasizing the running game this season, the team can ill afford to lose rookie Penei Sewell or any member of the offensive line.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has been gaining a wealth of experience battling against Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant and Da'Shawn Hand during training camp.

Can the Lions risk losing Sewell to some freak accident in a meaningless game.

There is value in getting out on the field and battling against an opponent putting forth full effort in their pass-rush attempts.

Sewell played 22 snaps in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Should the 20-year-old lineman be among the members of the roster who do not suit up and play the rest of the preseason?

Vote here.

