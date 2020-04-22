Poll: Who's Your Draft Crush for Detroit Lions?

With the 2020 NFL Draft just over 24 hours away, it's time to declare who is your draft crush.

Rumors are swirling that the Miami Dolphins are seeking to move ahead of the New York Giants in their pursuit of an offensive lineman.

Could the Washington Redskins be legitimately taking phone calls to move out of the No. 2 position?

A dream scenario would open the door for the possibility Detroit could land star defensive end Chase Young.

It's that time where we lock down who we think is the best fit for the Detroit Lions -- whether it be at the No. 3 position or elsewhere in the first-round.

DE Chase Young

As it currently stands, it is unlikely that the Washington Redskins pass on defensive end Chase Young.

Young is a highly touted defensive end who would instantly help out Detroit's struggling defensive line.

His passing rushing skills are viewed as elite and he now is being talked about as a "general-talent" by some draft analysts.

Young is essentially a perfect fit for the Lions defensive line, and is a player that could single-handedly help the Lions organization achieve success in 2020.

© Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

CB Jeff Okudah

Okudah has the cover skills that are needed to guard the opposition's No. 1 receiver on a weekly basis -- just as Slay did for many of the seven years (2013-19) he spent in a Lions uniform.

Okudah -- who stands in at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds -- also possesses an uncanny amount of fluidity when changing direction for a player as long and strong as he is.

The ex-Buckeye is the odds on betting favorite to land with the Lions following the first-round.

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

QB Tua Tagovailoa

If general manager Bob Quinn wants to make a splash in this year's draft, selecting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would fit the bill.

Tagovailoa possesses all the intangibles to become an elite NFL quarterback.

The majory drawback and concern for many is his injury history while at Alabama.

Detroit can ill-afford to select a quarterback who doesn't ever see the field, especially with franchise passer Matthew Stafford still garnering a large amount of support from the fanbase.

The ultimate risk-reward selection of the first-round.

© Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

DT Derrick Brown

Third-year running back Kerryon Johnson is one of Derrick Brown's biggest supporters, despite the early rivalry between the two at Auburn.

“I am all for that,” Johnson replied when asked about the Lions potentially drafting Brown. “He’s a good, fantastic player. I’m all for that. As many Auburn guys on the team that we can have, I’m for that.”

Brown recorded 55 tackles for the Tigers in 2019 -- tied for the team lead with 12.5 tackles for loss, caused two fumbles and recorded four sacks.

His poor combine numbers has caused some analysts to be concerned about his pass-rushing abilities at the next level.

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

LB Isaiah Simmons

At 6-4, 238-pounds he showcased his plethora of skills during his combine workout.

He ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash and recorded an 11-foot broad jump combined with a 39-inch vertical leap.

Draft analysts are raving about what Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons brings to the table.

Many are calling him the perfect linebacker. He is versatile enough to play all over the football field.

As a junior, Simmons played 299 snaps at inside linebacker, 262 at slot cornerback, 116 at outside linebacker, 132 at free safety, and 100 at strong safety.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

