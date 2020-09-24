SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Matt Patricia or Bob Quinn: Who Deserves More Blame?

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have experienced yet another tough stretch of football. 

Detroit's last NFL victory came on October 17, 2019 against the New York Giants. 

For an organization in desperate need of anything positive to speak of, going over 300 days in between victories has sent Detroit's fanbase into panic mode. 

Head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn were supposed to be able to work together and use their experience in the NFL to aid a franchise get over the hump. 

Instead, the product out on the football field looks like a complete mess, and the only solutions that have been offered have been dialing up the agents of older veterans that used to play for the Patriots.

It is challenging to pinpoint exactly what has ailed the organization the past three years, but surely this is not what ownership or anyone supporting the team expected. 

Patricia has preached fundamentals and execution since the first day he arrived at Allen Park. 

"When you work fundamentals, I think you really try to master the basics first. One of the reasons we want to do that is when the game goes on and the body wears down, the mind gets tired, you want to revert to that muscle memory," Patricia said Thursday in a video conference with Detroit media. "For us, when we get to (the) muscle memory point in the game, our technique is usually what you rely on and where you go to from that standpoint and when you are tired. Certainly you’ll find in games where there’s just poor technique or poor fundamentals that cause teams to lose. That’s the part of it -- we always want to have that base to go back to. But certainly we can’t just sit in that one space. We have to work to master that first, but also move forward at the same time."

Detroit's general manager also has to accept some culpability in the team's losing streak. 

The team lacks depth in several key areas and there do not appear to be any answers in sight. 

For example, why would the team invest such a high draft pick in Julian Okwara to only then declare him a healthy scratch against the Packers?

The solution to solve the failing pass-rush is to bring in 31-year-old Jabaal Sheard for a workout?

On too many occasions, Quinn has failed to upgrade the defense in meaningful ways. 

After a little over two seasons, it appears as if their time working together might be coming to a close. 

Who is more to blame for the struggles of the Lions?

Vote and comment below. 

To Vote

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
The Karras Gamble
The Karras Gamble

Bob Quinn. He said Caldwell and 9-7 wasn't good enough. Okay, point taken. So he hired his buddy from the Patriots, and the team has not only gotten progressively worse, it is already at the Rod Marinelli record level. Quinn hasn't got any superstars in free agency or the draft. He's hired in a bunch of Patriot retreads and gotten rid of pro-bowlers (Slay, Diggs, Warford, etc.). Quinn and Patricia need to both go.

Polls

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Was Drafting Jeff Okudah a Mistake?

Should the Detroit Lions have drafted defensive tackle Derrick Brown instead of Jeff Okudah?

John Maakaron

by

Tefkam

Is It Time to Tank for Trevor Lawrence or Trey Lance?

Read more on if it is time for the Detroit Lions to consider looking to the future after two losses to start the 2020 season.

John Maakaron

by

kidshelleen51

Matt Patricia Is Not Surprised by Detroit Lions Slow Start

Read more on why Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia believes the team has started off slowly in 2020.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Will Matt Patricia Change His Defensive Scheme?

Read more on the challenges faced by Matt Patricia's defense and if he will make the decision to change his scheme following two consecutive losses.

John Maakaron

by

Pryor5

Will Harris and Jarrad Davis Must Take Backseat on Defense

Read more on why Matt Patricia and Detroit Lions' defense continue to struggle to start the 2020 season.

John Maakaron

by

cmatteo

Jeff Okudah Compared to Other Rookie Cornerbacks

Read more on why Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah's struggles may not be as alarming as they seem.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Tefkam

Detroit Lions' Week 2 Defensive Grades: Burn the Film

Read more on how the Detroit Lions' defense fared against the Green Bay Packers.

John Maakaron

Who's in Lions' Week 2 Penthouse and Doghouse?

Read more on who's in the "penthouse" and who's in the "doghouse" after Detroit's Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers

Vito Chirco

by

MelloFan

Lions' Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report: Kenny Golladay Returns

Read more on the Detroit Lions' initial Week 3 injury report released Wednesday.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Cardinals

Read more on the three keys to victory for the Detroit Lions Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Vito Chirco