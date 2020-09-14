Another blown lead late in the fourth quarter will haunt the Detroit Lions organization for many years to come.

Detroit was leading comfortably, 23-6, heading into the fourth quarter against their rival in the NFC North.

Chicago was then able to rattle off 21 unanswered points to stun Detroit and leave Ford Field with a 27-23 victory.

Many have debated in the hours following the stunning loss what factors contributed to the latest shocking loss.

Here are six contributing factors in Detroit's stunning opening game loss of the 2020 NFL regular season.

1.) Matt Patricia deciding to kick the field goal instead of pinning Chicago Deep in their own zone

Leading 23-13 and with a little more than four minutes remaining in the contest, Patricia decided to have kicker Matt Prater attempt a 55-yard field goal.

Unfortunately, Prater missed and Chicago was able to march down the field for a touchdown drive.

Had Patricia decided to punt, Detroit's defense might have been able to pin Chicago deep and seal the victory.

2.) Rookie D'Andre Swift dropping a late touchdown pass

No doubt, this play late in the fourth quarter had a significant impact on the outcome of the game.

Despite Detroit being behind, Stafford led the offense down the field and found Swift open for the go-ahead touchdown.

Unfortunately, Swift was unable to secure the catch and Chicago was able to knock down Stafford's next pass to end the game.

Big-time players make big-time plays. Swift came up short in his first chance to come up big for the organization that drafted him.

3.) Matthew Stafford for throwing an interception

Stafford acknowledged the team can ill-afford for turnovers to occur late in football games.

By throwing into double coverage, Stafford opened the door for Chicago's defense to force the turnover.

As a veteran, Detroit's franchise passer needed to avoid such a costly mistake.

4.) Darrell Bevell's play-calling in the second half

Inexplicably, Detroit's offense went conservative yet again in the second half of a football game.

For whatever reason, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell refuses to keep the foot on the pedal.

Detroit went away from the play-action pass that had been successful in the first half and the offense became way too conservative.

If Detroit can ever learn to stay aggressive for 60-minutes on offense, the defense would not have to be called upon to bail the team out.

5.) Matt Prater misses a 55-yard field goal

Had Prater made the field goal try with just over four minutes remaining, Detroit would have enjoyed a 13-point lead.

The increased pressure may have impacted Trubisky and Chicago's offense.

Instead of Detroit needing a go-ahead touchdown late in the game, Stafford could have easily led the team down the field for a field goal attempt.

Instead, Chicago scored 14-points the final four minutes of the game, and left Ford Field with the stunning victory.

6.) Linebacker Jamie Collins getting ejected from the home opener

Well, like many before him, veteran linebacker Jamie Collins has been "Lionized."

For some inexplicable reason, Collins felt the need to complain to an official by taking his helmet and demonstrating what he felt was occurring on the football field.

One problem.

Under no circumstances is a player ever allowed to come into contact physically with an official.

It's a clearly stated rule. Collins must have been aware of this rule prior to making such a colossal mistake.

It is quite possible that a Detroit defense led by Collins could have continued to limit Chicago's offense throughout the course of the game.

Without him, the defense wilted down the stretch and gave up 21 unanswered points.

Who do you think is most to blame for Detroit's loss?

Vote and comment below.

To Vote