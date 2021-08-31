Should Lions Pursue QB Cam Newton to Backup Jared Goff?

The New England Patriots shocked the NFL world on Tuesday morning when it was reported that veteran Cam Newton had been released, thus ushering in the Mac Jones era quicker than many had originally expected.

For the Detroit Lions, it was expected that Tim Boyle and David Blough would battle for the backup job behind Jared Goff.

Unfortunately, Boyle injured his thumb on his throwing hand in the Lions' 27-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

"Tim is going to have surgery on his thumb," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Monday. "It’s a broken thumb. We won’t know exactly how long that is until he comes out of this surgery, which is really happening today."

Campbell added, "Once that happens, then we’ll know exactly the depth of it. It sounds like -- there again, he may be out for a while, but we don’t know how long that’s going to be. They couldn’t give us an exact -- it was one of those broad windows that cover every aspect. It was one of those, ‘Hey, it’s two weeks to a freakin’ year.’ Like, what the hell? But look, he’s tough as nails. He’s everything that we’re about. I respect the hell out of him. He’ll get this fixed. He’ll come back ready to go whenever that is.”

Can supporters be confident in Blough after watching him toss an interception at an inopportune time agains the Colts?

With Newton, the Lions could add a veteran quarterback that would upgrade the quarterback room.

If Goff were to miss any significant period of time, Newton could be called upon to run the offense in a year when expectations are low.

For Newton, his days as a starting NFL quarterback are drawing to a close, as he was badly outplayed by rookie Mac Jones, who was named the starting quarterback by the Patriots.

Signing Newton would be an acquisition the Lions should pursue after his surprising release.

Should the Lions pursue the 32-year-old veteran quarterback?

Vote here.