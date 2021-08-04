With Rodgers, Packers Move Up List of Super Bowl Favorites

Now that Aaron Rodgers is back at quarterback, only two teams have shorter NFL championship odds than the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When there was uncertainty at quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, sportsbooks were forced to set lines that straddled the line between Aaron Rodgers playing and not playing.

Now, with Rodgers firmly back for the 2021 NFL season, more precise odds have been set by FanDuel.

A month ago, the Packers were:

+1700 to win the Super Bowl.

+850 to win the NFC.

-125 to win the NFC North.

And Rodgers was +1000 to repeat as MVP.

As of Wednesday, the Packers are:

+1200 to win the Super Bowl. That’s tied with Buffalo and behind only Kansas City (+500) and Tampa Bay (+650). (The top teams are in the video.)

+550 to win the NFC. That’s the second-shortest odds, behind only Tampa Bay (+300).

-155 to win the NFC North. Minnesota is +250, Chicago is +500 and Detroit is +1900.

The MVP chase remains unchanged, with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes the favorite at +500 and Rodgers next at +1000.

“Although we thought Rodgers was still a strong favorite to return to Green Bay, there was incremental probability added to him leaving/retiring as training camp approached, which resulted in us moving the Packers’ odds to win the Super Bowl to as big as 25/1,” FanDuel’s John Sheeran said. “Obviously, those odds contract significantly when Aaron returned, and we have moved their odds to 12/1 based on him being under center this season.”

When the name of the Packers’ starting quarterback was one of life’s great mysteries, their win total was not available to bet. Under the new 17-game format, that’s been set with an over/under of 10 wins. Green Bay is coming off back-to-back seasons of 13 wins. Also previously unavailable to bet was a yes/no on the Packers qualifying for the playoffs. Now, Green Bay is -275 to make the playoffs and +215 to not reach the postseason.

Green Bay is +1000 to finish with the NFL’s best-regular season record, behind only Kansas City (+450) and Tampa Bay (+600).

In other prop bets at FanDuel:

- Rodgers’ over/under is 4,550.5 passing yards. He is +2000 to lead the NFL in passing yards, the ninth-shortest odds.

- Davante Adams is +1300 to lead the NFL in receiving yards, tied for the fifth-shortest odds. Last season, he led the NFL in receiving yards per game. His over/under is 1,300.5.

- With a pair of 13-3 seasons under his belt meaning limited room for growth, Matt LaFleur is well down the list at +3300 to win Coach of the Year. The Chargers’ Brandon Staley is the favorite at +1200.

- Receiver Amari Rodgers is +4500 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Quarterbacks hold the first five spots on the list.

- Cornerback Jaire Alexander is +5500 to win Defensive Player of the Year, tied for the 17th-shortest odds. Za’Darius Smith is +9000. The Rams’ Aaron Donald (+500), Browns’ Myles Garrett (+600) and Steelers’ T.J. Watt (+750) are the favorites.

- Cornerback Eric Stokes is +3300 to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, tied for the 15th-shortest odds. Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons (+550) is the favorite.

With Rodgers in and star Saints receiver Michael Thomas out, the Packers are 2.5-point favorites for Week 1 at New Orleans. They opened as 1-point underdogs.