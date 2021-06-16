Sports Illustrated home
Oddsmakers: Rodgers Will Return to Packers Late in Training Camp

From MVP to over/unders to future landing spots, here are a bunch of Aaron Rodgers-centric odds from Sports Betting Dime.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Green Bay Packers? Yes, oddsmakers say, but not without an additional month of consternation.

According to Sports Betting Dime, the Packers are the favorite to have the MVP’s services for the upcoming season. Green Bay is +125, followed by the Denver Broncos at +250, Las Vegas Raiders at +700 and the field at +585.

The over/under on Rodgers’ reporting to Packers training camp is Aug. 28. That’s the date of Green Bay’s preseason finale; Rodgers, of course, is no fan of preseason football.

The odds Rodgers chooses to sit out the season rather than return to Green Bay are +250.

USATSI_16236406
Play

Scouts Like Addition of Campbell

Perhaps sixth-year pro De'Vondre Campbell will help the Green Bay Packers fix a longtime defensive weakness.

USATSI_16258287
Play

It’s All Love, All the Time at OTAs

With Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future, the Green Bay Packers are going to great lengths to make sure Jordan Love is ready after being inactive in every game as a rookie.

The oddsmakers at Sports Betting Dime list the Bronocs at +8500 with Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater to win the Super Bowl,” according to SBD. “But putting Rodgers behind center improves their Super Bowl odds to +1400 and their over/under win total jumps from 7.5 to 10. Similarly, the Raiders Championship odds go from +7000 with David Carr to +1300 with Rodgers. He is also worth 2.5 wins to their over/under win total.

“The Packers are the team most impacted by Rodgers’ decision, as their current over/under win total of 10.5 and +1600 Super Bowl odds plummet to 6.5 wins and +12500 with Jordan Love.”

Here are more odds from Sports Betting Dime.

Aaron Rodgers Odds, Over/Unders

MVP Odds

With Packers: +1100

With Raiders: +1250

With Broncos: +1350

Over/Under with Packers

Passing Yards: 4,195.5

Passing TD's: 36.5

Interceptions: 4.0

Rushing Yards: 173.5

Rushing TD's: 2.0

Jordan Love Odds, Over/Unders

Jordan Love Current MVP Odds: +75000

Jordan Love MVP Odds If Rodgers Traded: +25000

Over/Under If Rodgers Traded

Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,599.5

Over/Under Passing TD's: 18.5

Over/Under Interceptions: 8.5

Over/Under Rushing Yards: 295.5

Over/Under Rushing TD's: 2.5

Green Bay Packers Odds With/Without Aaron Rodgers

Odds to Win Super Bowl

With Aaron Rodgers: +1600

Without Aaron Rodgers +12500

Over/Under Win Total

With Aaron Rodgers: 10.5

Without Aaron Rodgers: 6.5

Matt LaFleur Coach of the Year Odds

With Aaron Rodgers: +2700

Without Aaron Rodgers: +4000

Denver Broncos Odds With/Without Aaron Rodgers

Odds to Win Super Bowl

With Aaron Rodgers: +1400

Without Aaron Rodgers: +8500

Over/Under Win Total

With Aaron Rodgers: 10.0

Without Aaron Rodgers: 7.5

Vic Fangio Coach of the Year Odds

With Aaron Rodgers: +1500

Without Aaron Rodgers: +4500

Las Vegas Raiders Odds With/Without Aaron Rodgers

Odds to Win Super Bowl

With Aaron Rodgers: +1300

Without Aaron Rodgers: +7000

Over/Under Win Total

With Aaron Rodgers: 10.5

Without Aaron Rodgers: 8.0

Jon Gruden Coach of the Year Odds

With Aaron Rodgers: +900

Without Aaron Rodgers: +1800

