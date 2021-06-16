Oddsmakers: Rodgers Will Return to Packers Late in Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Green Bay Packers? Yes, oddsmakers say, but not without an additional month of consternation.
According to Sports Betting Dime, the Packers are the favorite to have the MVP’s services for the upcoming season. Green Bay is +125, followed by the Denver Broncos at +250, Las Vegas Raiders at +700 and the field at +585.
The over/under on Rodgers’ reporting to Packers training camp is Aug. 28. That’s the date of Green Bay’s preseason finale; Rodgers, of course, is no fan of preseason football.
The odds Rodgers chooses to sit out the season rather than return to Green Bay are +250.
From MVP to over/unders to future landing spots, here are a bunch of Aaron Rodgers-centric odds from Sports Betting Dime.
“The oddsmakers at Sports Betting Dime list the Bronocs at +8500 with Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater to win the Super Bowl,” according to SBD. “But putting Rodgers behind center improves their Super Bowl odds to +1400 and their over/under win total jumps from 7.5 to 10. Similarly, the Raiders Championship odds go from +7000 with David Carr to +1300 with Rodgers. He is also worth 2.5 wins to their over/under win total.
“The Packers are the team most impacted by Rodgers’ decision, as their current over/under win total of 10.5 and +1600 Super Bowl odds plummet to 6.5 wins and +12500 with Jordan Love.”
Here are more odds from Sports Betting Dime.
Aaron Rodgers Odds, Over/Unders
MVP Odds
With Packers: +1100
With Raiders: +1250
With Broncos: +1350
Over/Under with Packers
Passing Yards: 4,195.5
Passing TD's: 36.5
Interceptions: 4.0
Rushing Yards: 173.5
Rushing TD's: 2.0
Jordan Love Odds, Over/Unders
Jordan Love Current MVP Odds: +75000
Jordan Love MVP Odds If Rodgers Traded: +25000
Over/Under If Rodgers Traded
Over/Under Passing Yards: 2,599.5
Over/Under Passing TD's: 18.5
Over/Under Interceptions: 8.5
Over/Under Rushing Yards: 295.5
Over/Under Rushing TD's: 2.5
Green Bay Packers Odds With/Without Aaron Rodgers
Odds to Win Super Bowl
With Aaron Rodgers: +1600
Without Aaron Rodgers +12500
Over/Under Win Total
With Aaron Rodgers: 10.5
Without Aaron Rodgers: 6.5
Matt LaFleur Coach of the Year Odds
With Aaron Rodgers: +2700
Without Aaron Rodgers: +4000
Denver Broncos Odds With/Without Aaron Rodgers
Odds to Win Super Bowl
With Aaron Rodgers: +1400
Without Aaron Rodgers: +8500
Over/Under Win Total
With Aaron Rodgers: 10.0
Without Aaron Rodgers: 7.5
Vic Fangio Coach of the Year Odds
With Aaron Rodgers: +1500
Without Aaron Rodgers: +4500
Las Vegas Raiders Odds With/Without Aaron Rodgers
Odds to Win Super Bowl
With Aaron Rodgers: +1300
Without Aaron Rodgers: +7000
Over/Under Win Total
With Aaron Rodgers: 10.5
Without Aaron Rodgers: 8.0
Jon Gruden Coach of the Year Odds
With Aaron Rodgers: +900
Without Aaron Rodgers: +1800