Packers, Chiefs Are Super Bowl Co-Favorites

With Green Bay surging and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes dealing with a concussion, the teams have the shortest odds at some sportsbooks.
Author:
Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s a new Super Bowl championship favorite.

Well, co-favorite.

With the Green Bay Packers rolling to Sunday’s NFC Championship Game and with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffering a concussion in the victory over Cleveland, the Packers and Chiefs are tied atop the Super Bowl board at PointsBet.

“With injury uncertainty around the Chiefs right now and the lights-out performances the Packers have been putting on, we have them both at +210 right now. A lot of that is Mahomes but there’s no reason to discount what the Packers are doing right now, either,” PointsBet senior sports content analyst Andrew Mannino said.

Both teams are also +210 at BetMGM, as well, with the Buffalo Bills +325 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400. Last week at BetMGM, the Chiefs were +220 and the Packers +400.

In a quarterback matchup for the ages, it will be Aaron Rodgers and the Packers hosting Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game game. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites at PointsBet, DraftKings and Westgate SuperBook and 4-point favorites at BetMGM despite being crushed 38-10 by Tampa Bay in Week 6.

“Anytime two teams have met before, you have to take that outcome into account,” Mannino said. “That being said, it is the playoffs and Week 6 is a long way away now. You have to look at recent performances. That factors in more than the earlier outcome, which is just one part of the puzzle.”

In the AFC, the Chiefs are consensus 3-point favorites over the Bills.

