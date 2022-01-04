Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Story Behind Shifting Packers-Lions Point Spread

    On Sunday evening, the line for this week's game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions shifted by almost two full touchdowns.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s been a wild few days at sportsbooks in setting a line for Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

    The Packers are 2 1/2-point favorites at FanDuel, the result of Sunday’s intrigue and some early-week guesswork.

    The Packers (13-3) were 11-point favorites over the Lions (2-13-1) on Wednesday and stayed there deep into Sunday afternoon. When the Arizona Cardinals completed their upset of the Dallas Cowboys, which put the Packers in position to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC on Sunday night, the line moved big time.

    Sportsbooks were so convinced that the Packers would knock off the Minnesota Vikings, who were being led by backup quarterback Sean Mannion, the line flipped and the Lions became a slight favorite at most sportsbooks under the belief that Packers coach Matt LaFleur would rest his key players for a meaningless Week 18 game.

    When LaFleur on Sunday night said he was inclined to play Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and other key starters, the line swung back in Green Bay’s direction. And it stayed there when LaFleur on Monday said that he indeed would use his top players.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_17445640
    Play
    News

    LaFleur Faces Same Dilemma as McCarthy in 2011

    Should Matt LaFleur rest Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and other top players in a meaningless game to ensure they’re fresh and healthy for the playoffs?

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17393675
    Play
    News

    Kelly, Savage, Moore Latest Additions to COVID List

    The potential return of right tackle Dennis Kelly before Sunday's game at Detroit would be hugely important for the Packers.

    20 hours ago
    Screenshot 2022-01-03 141848
    Play
    News

    The People’s GPA: Packers Rout Vikings

    Following the Green Bay Packers' blowout victory over the Minnesota Vikings, you handed out the highest grades of the season.

    Jan 3, 2022

    “We are basically reacting to the updates we hear from LaFleur,” FanDuel’s John Sheeran said. “We didn’t expect the starters to play based on the clinching of the 1 seed but, obviously, the comments from the coach seemed to intimate that we should expect to see them for at least some of the game). As a result, we moved the line from +1 to -2.5.”

    Similarly, at SI Sportsbook, the Packers have gone from double-digit favorites to 1 1/2-point underdogs to 2-point favorites. At Westgate SuperBook, the line went from Packers by 11 to Lions by 2 1/2 to Packers by 2.

    It remains a fluid situation. Oddsmakers such as Sheeran will spend the week parsing LaFleur’s words in hopes of finding some insight into just how long Rodgers and Co. will play. On Monday, LaFleur suggested his top players might not play the entire game. But will it be just a few series? The first half? Some undefined point when LaFleur feels good about the standard of play? Clearly, the longer the front-line players are on the field, the better the chances that Green Bay can win going away.

    Moreover, there’s intrigue in Detroit, too. Quarterback Jared Goff missed last week’s loss at Seattle with a knee injury. Will he be back, or will former Packers backup Tim Boyle make his fourth start? In 13 starts, Goff has thrown 17 touchdowns vs. eight interceptions. In Boyle’s three starts, he’s thrown three touchdowns vs. six interceptions. The identity of the Lions’ starter will impact the line, too, though not quite like the seven-point shift from Kirk Cousins to Mannion last week.

    “I don’t want to speak in absolutes by any stretch,” LaFleur said when asked if key starters might play only part of the game. “But, yeah, I think going into the game you have to approach it like that, whether a guy plays a half or three quarters or whatever it may be. You’ve got to go into it with the mind-set that I’m going to play the whole game.”

    USATSI_16795897
    Gambling

    Story Behind Shifting Packers-Lions Point Spread

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_17445832
    News

    Week 18 Composite NFL Power Rankings: Packers Continue Reign at No. 1

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17445713
    News

    Rodgers Nukes the NFC North

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17445638
    News

    The Tale of Two Free-Agent Signings

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17445640
    News

    LaFleur Faces Same Dilemma as McCarthy in 2011

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17393675
    News

    Kelly, Savage, Moore Latest Additions to COVID List

    20 hours ago
    Screenshot 2022-01-03 141848
    News

    The People’s GPA: Packers Rout Vikings

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_16845474
    News

    Packers-Lions Finale Remains Noon Kickoff

    Jan 3, 2022
    USATSI_17445363
    News

    If These Are Playoff Packers, They’ll Win Super Bowl

    Jan 3, 2022