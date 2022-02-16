Super Bowl Odds Reflect Rodgers-to-Broncos Possibility

In opening odds for Super Bowl 57, sportsbooks have set the Denver Broncos' championship odds under the expectation that'll land a star quarterback.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At SI Sportsbook, 11 teams have odds of +2000 or shorter to win next year’s Super Bowl.

Ten of those teams reached the playoffs. The other team finished 7-10.

The “other” team is the Denver Broncos. New coach Nathaniel Hackett will breathe fresh air into the franchise but he isn’t the reason why their Super Bowl odds are so strong. Rather, it’s the expectation they will make a big move at quarterback to lift an otherwise-strong roster.

The logical target is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has spoken in glowing terms about his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst but has not committed to returning for a 15th season as the team’s starter. The Broncos wanted Rodgers last offseason. Combined with Rodgers’ tight relationship with Hackett, it’s an easy connecting of dots.

Sportsbooks aren’t exactly expecting the Broncos to land Rodgers. Rather, they’re hedging their bets just in case. For reference, the Las Vegas Raiders reached the playoffs this season with a 9-8 record. Their Super Bowl odds opened at +4000. The Broncos’ odds would be somewhere in that neighborhood if it was clear they’d be going into the 2022 season with Teddy Bridgewater, Drew Lock or a rookie as the starting quarterback. Posting the Broncos’ adds at +4000 – meaning a $100 bet would result in a $4,000 payout – would leave sportsbooks open to major losses if Rodgers were to be traded to Denver tomorrow.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Broncos have the ninth-shortest odds at +2200. That’s better than the Tennessee Titans (+2400), who were the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, and not far behind the Cincinnati Bengals (+2000), who almost won this year’s Super Bowl.

Change is the expectation with the Broncos, who are merely +1800 at BetMGM – the eighth-shortest odds in the league and better than the Chargers (+2500) and Raiders (+5000), both of whom have vastly better quarterbacks on the roster. BetMGM has a prop bet for Denver’s Week 1 starting quarterback. The choices: Bridgewater at +500 and “Any Other Quarterback” at -800.

At SI Sportsbook, the Packers are +1400 to win the Super Bowl, fifth-shortest odds in the league. Kansas City (+650) is the favorite.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are +1300 to win the Super Bowl, fourth-shortest odds in the league. Buffalo (+700) is the favorite. In the NFC, the Super Bowl champion Rams are the favorite to win the Halas Trophy at +450. The Packers and Cowboys are next at +600.