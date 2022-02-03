Will Rodgers Return? Here’s What Sportsbook Says

Where will Aaron Rodgers be for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season? In Green Bay, some other city or retired? Here are the odds.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Will Aaron Rodgers be the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season?

That’s the million-dollar question – and a question in which a sportsbook is willing to take your money.

At BetOnline, “No” is the favorite at -250 while “Yes” is +170. Put another way, -250 (or 2/5 with fractional odds) means an implied probability of 71.4 percent that Rodgers will not be with the Packers at the start of the 2022 season.

Rodgers is considered an extreme long shot to retire. He is -3000 to be with an NFL team at the start of the season, an implied probability of 96.8 percent.

If not Green Bay, where will Rodgers call home? BetOnline has the Denver Broncos as a commanding favorite of 2/3. That’s a logical choice. The Broncos need a quarterback and just hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their coach.

“There’s nobody in the building that brings me more joy or is more fun to be around than Nathaniel Hackett,” Rodgers said in 2020. “I just knew Hack and I were going to bond. He’s become such a close confidant and friend besides a fantastic coach. I just really, really can’t express enough how important he is to our team in so many ways. He’s incredible in front of the room. He brings a lot of great energy that’s really important to meetings that can sometimes without the energy he infuses maybe get long at times. Never feels that way with him in front of the room.

“Hack has been a really important part of our culture change and a part of our success on offense. I love him. Hope he doesn’t go anywhere. Unless I do.”

If Rodgers were to leave, who might replace him? In BetOnline’s Jimmy Garoppolo market, the Packers are +1000 (10/1). Pittsburgh and Washington at +400 (4/1) are the betting favorites.

Aaron Rodgers’ Week 1 Team (If Not With Packers)

Broncos: 2/3

Steelers: 6/1

Dolphins: 15/2

Colts: 10/1

Raiders: 14/1

Browns: 16/1

Eagles: 16/1

Giants: 16/1

Titans: 16/1

Panthers: 20/1

Saints: 20/1

Seahawks: 20/1

Jets: 25/1