Bills Beat Packers, Losing Streak Reaches Four

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers weren’t ready for primetime. At this point, they’re not ready for anytime.

The Buffalo Bills dominated the Packers 27-17 on Sunday night. A national television audience watched a perennial Super Bowl contender in a serious state of decline, the outcome completely predictable based on the state of their passing games.

The Packers ran the ball superbly against the league’s best defense – a potential building block entering the second half of the season – but the Aaron Rodgers-led passing game is a shambles and the supposedly powerful defense was overmatched by Josh Allen.

The Bills were 10.5-point favorites. It was a huge spread – two points more than any game started by Rodgers – that the Packers managed to cover. They even had a faint heartbeat in the waning moments, with a molasses-slow 2-minute drill putting them in position to make it a one-score game. Really, though, the outcome was never in doubt even with Allen tossing a couple second-half interceptions.

The Bills, with the No. 1-ranked offense and No. 1-ranked defense, looked like Super Bowl contenders. The Packers, as has been the case for most of the season, looked like pretenders.

The Packers had won 13 consecutive primetime games. Instead, they fell to 0-7 all-time in Buffalo.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday. To have any hope of turning around this season, the Packers need to add a receiver. With four consecutive losses and a 3-5 record, is there a receiver capable of lifting this team out of the abyss?

If you’re a fan who views the glass as a quarter-full rather than three-quarters empty, the Packers did run the football. Through three quarters, Aaron Jones had 143 yards on 19 carries and AJ Dillon had 54 yards on 10 carries. That was against the NFL’s top-ranked defense in terms of rushing yards allowed per game and per carry. Jones broke one tackle after another after another.

But, just as it’s hard to win by throwing the ball all the time, it’s hard to win by running the ball all the time. When Rodgers was intercepted on a batted ball with about 12 minutes remaining, the Packers had an unfathomable 61 net passing yards. That’s been a decent opening drive in past seasons.

Adding injury to insult, the Packers lost rookie receiver Christian Watson to a concussion at the start of the game and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell to a knee injury before halftime. With Quay Walker’s second-quarter ejection, the Packers played the second half with Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson as their inside linebackers.

The Packers trailed 24-7 at halftime. In the quarterbacking matchup between the four-time MVP and future MVP, Allen had 155 total yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Rodgers had 62 passing yards. Sacks cut that total to 49.

“We’ve got to show what we’re made of,” coach Matt LaFleur said in a halftime interview.

The Packers are made of an incredibly awful passing attack in dire need of a playmaker. If they can get one by Tuesday, maybe there will be enough balance to emerge from the mediocre middle of the NFC and sneak into the playoffs.

Game Ball

Aaron Jones was incredible. We’ll get to him in a moment. The Bills spent a lot of the night jawing at Jaire Alexander. Alexander spent the night breaking up passes. He had one interception and four passes defensed. It was a strong night after giving up some critical completions to Washington’s Terry McLaurin last week.

Questionable Call

The Packers’ running attack was phenomenal. And they stuck with it, the lopsided score notwithstanding. Where were was that dedication to running the ball in past weeks?

Key Stat

The Bills dominated but Aaron Jones was superb. By our count, he forced 14 missed tackles.

Turning Point

Could the Packers have made a game of it had they scored first? With the Packers nearing scoring position on their opening drive, they faced a fourth-and-3. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver bull-rushed rookie left guard Zach Tom into Aaron Rodgers’ lap and Rodgers’ pass landed in the middle of nowhere.

Coming Up

The Packers will conclude their three-game road trip at noon Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions fell to 1-6 with their 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Detroit. It’s their fifth consecutive loss. The Lions took a 27-17 lead into halftime but gained just 67 yards in the second half. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa torched Detroit for 382 yards and three touchdowns. For the Lions, Jared Goff threw for 321 yards and former Packers running back Jamaal Williams scored two touchdowns.