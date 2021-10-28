Packers at Cardinals Inactives: Preston Smith Returns; Kevin King Out

Jaylon Smith also is out for the Green Bay Packers while the Arizona Cardinals will be without three starters.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Outside linebacker Preston Smith is back for the Green Bay Packers but cornerback Kevin King will miss Thursday night’s game at the Arizona Cardinals with his shoulder injury.

King’s absence is a big one given the high-flying nature of the Cardinals’ offense. Quarterback Kyler Murray is No 1 in the NFL in completion percentage, second in total touchdowns and third in passer rating. Led by All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals have four receivers with at least 24 receptions.

Rasul Douglas, who has played well in his two weeks with the team, will join rookie Eric Stokes and slot Chandon Sullivan as the corners.

“He’s done well, as expected,” safety Adrian Amos said. “He’s a vet now. He’s been battle tested. He’s played in big games. He’s done it. He filled right in without any flinch.”

Also out for Green Bay are inside linebacker Jaylon Smith, safety Vernon Scott, outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly and defensive tackle Jack Heflin.

Jaylon Smith, who played 27 snaps in his first two games with the team, was not on the injury report so appears to be a healthy scratch. With a 52-man roster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and David Bakhtiari returning perhaps next week, it's perhaps worth wondering if Smith has played his last snap for the team.

With the return of Preston Smith, the Packers will be able to attack Murray with Smith, Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin and veteran addition Whitney Mercilus.

Arizona’s inactives include three starters: center Max Garcia, defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence and former All-Pro J.J. Watt.

To help deal with the absences of receivers Davante Adams (COVID), Allen Lazard (COVID) and Valdes-Scantling (hamstring), the Packers activated Malik Taylor from the COVID list and elevated Juwann Winfrey from the practice squad. To solidify the offensive line depth with Kelly (back) out again, Ben Braden was elevated from the practice squad.

Also, tight end Dominique Dafney was activated from injured reserve.