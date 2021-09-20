How to Watch Packers vs. Lions

Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game, plus a few more notes to get you ready for Monday night's Packers-Lions game at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Here’s how to watch, stream and listen to the game, plus a few more notes to get you ready for this NFC North clash.

How to Watch

TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and field reporter Lisa Salters).

Stream: Available on Fubotv: Get 7-day Free Trial

Radio: Packers Radio Network. SIRIUS: 81 (Det.), 83 (GB) | XM: 226 (Det.), 225 (GB) | SXM App: 810 (Det.), 811 (GB).

Packers on Monday Night

In nine career home games on Monday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 8-1 and has thrown 24 touchdowns vs. three interceptions for a 118.0 rating. During a five-game home winning streak on MNF, Rodgers has tossed 16 touchdowns vs. one interception. Overall, he’s 10-8 on Mondays, with 33 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 101.1 rating.

In his last appearance on a Monday night, Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a victory over San Francisco in 2018.

Rodgers and his counterpart, Jared Goff, have played five times on Monday night since 2016. Rodgers is 5-0 with 10 touchdowns and a 103.7 passer rating. Goff is 4-1 with 11 touchdowns and a 98.0 rating.

Packers vs. Lions History

Green Bay leads the series 102-72-7, with Matt LaFleur undefeated in his four games. The Packers have won their last eight home openers.

Rodgers is 17-5 against the Lions with 46 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 106.2 passer rating. Two of the losses came via injuries – a concussion at Detroit in 2010 and a concussion in the 2018 finale. He’s 15-2 when he throws at least two touchdown passes.

In last year’s 42-21 home victory over Detroit, Aaron Jones had 236 yards from scrimmage (168 rushing, 68 receiving) and three touchdowns. In last year’s 31-24 win at Detroit, Davante Adams caught seven passes for 115 yards and one touchdown.

On Sept. 28, 1964, the Lions hosted the Packers for a Monday night game. The results laid the foundation for the modern Monday Night Football programming. In a game that was not broadcast to a national audience, the Packers won 14-10 as the Lions drew a record, sellout crowd of 59,203 to Tiger Stadium. Spurred by the success of that game, then-Commissioner Pete Rozelle began a trial of playing Monday night games, scheduling one on primetime on CBS in the 1966 and 1967 seasons and two in the 1968 and 1969 seasons. The Monday Night Football franchise officially began in 1970.

Packers Heavy Favorites vs. Lions

The Packers are 11.5-point favorites with an over/under of 48.5 points at SI Sportsbook.

Adams is +430 to score the first touchdown and -175 to score a touchdown at any point in the game, the shortest odds in both categories. Rodgers is +160 to throw three-plus touchdowns in a victory.

Green Bay is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games following a loss.

Week 2 Isn’t Week 1

Nobody won a Super Bowl in Week 1. And, good news for the Packers, nobody lost a Super Bowl, either. While many Packers fans remain fixated on the 38-3 loss to New Orleans last week, it’s worth noting how drastically results changed over the last week. Barring a tie on Monday night, 18 of the league’s 32 teams will be 1-1.