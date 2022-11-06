Rodgers Throws Rare Red-Zone Interceptions vs. Lions

DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers trail 8-0 at halftime against the Detroit Lions, thanks to a couple of Aaron Rodgers rarities.

Rodgers entered Sunday’s game with career numbers of 239 touchdown passes vs. eight interceptions when inside the opponents’ 10-yard line. Rodgers, however, threw a pair of deep-red-zone interceptions.

On the opening drive, Rodgers drove the Packers to the Lions’ 5. But, on first-and-goal, his pass drilled linebacker Derrick Barnes. The ball deflected into the air, where it was intercepted by safety Kerby Joseph in the end zone.

On their next drive, the Packers took over on the Lions’ side of midfield. A 47-yard completion to Allen Lazard on third-and-10 moved the ball to the 1. Surely, the Packers would score a touchdown on four tries from the 1 against the worst defense in the NFL.

Right?

Wrong.

AJ Dillon was stuffed on first down, Rodgers and Sammy Watkins weren’t on the same page and second down and Dillon was stuffed again on third down. On fourth down, coach Matt LaFleur went deep in the playbook with a pass to left tackle David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari was open but the ball was underthrown and intercepted by rookie Aiden Hutchinson.

On 77 career passes from the 1, Rodgers had thrown 38 touchdowns vs. zero interceptions. According to Stathead, that was the most touchdowns without an interception in NFL history. Drew Brees was second with 34 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers entered the week hoping a healthy roster would get the offensive production cranked up. For the first time all season, the No. 1 offensive line was together in the starting lineup. Receivers Allen Lazard and Christian Watson, who were questionable, played, too. But the Packers had zero points against a team on pace to allow the most points in NFL history.

No trades at the deadline “sent the message to us that we’ve got to play with the guys we’ve got and win with the guys we’ve got,” Rodgers said this week. “I think there’s still a lot of confidence in the guys in the locker room. I do feel like we need to get healthy. When we’re at our full strength, which we really haven’t been this season, whether it’s been Dave not playing early in the season, Elgton not playing early in the season, we haven’t really had the 11 we thought like we were going to play with for an extended time. When we get those guys, I feel like we have the team to get the job done.”

Detroit entered the day with two interceptions. After picking off Rodgers in the third quarter, it has three today.