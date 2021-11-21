Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

The two leaders of the Green Bay Packers, Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers, will try to continue their mastery against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Follow along all day for updates.

MINNEAPOLIS – The Green Bay Packers (8-2) are playing the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Follow along all day for updates.

King of the North

Aaron Rodgers might own Chicago but Matt LaFleur is the king of the North.

Entering Sunday, LaFleur owns a preposterous 13-1 record in NFC North games. The lone loss came last season at Lambeau Field, when the Vikings (who were 1-5) shocked the Packers (who were 5-1) 28-22.

LaFleur and Steve Mariucci are the only coaches in NFL history to win 13 of their first 14 divisional games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau via the Packers’ Dope Sheet. Among all coaches who began their career since 1970, LaFleur is the only coach to open with seven consecutive road wins within the division.

LaFleur swears there’s no magic.

“We make a big emphasis on the division game,” he said. “I would say that a lot of it is a reflection on what you’ve done in the past vs. a certain team, specifically a divisional opponent. There’s only so many hours in each week that you can prepare [during the season]. I would say that a lot of stuff goes into when you’re in the offseason, when you’re doing self-scout, when you’re watching clips, whatever it may be. There’s a lot of discussion that comes up in terms of maybe things that you really like or you’ve got to do differently. But it goes for them, too.”

How to Watch Packers vs. Vikings

TV: Fox – Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) Larry McCarren (analyst). ESPN – Marc Kestecher (play-by-play) and Kirk Morrison (analyst). Sirius – 158 (GB), 82 (Min.) XM – 382 (GB), 227 (Min.) SXM App – 811 (GB), 820 (Min.)

NFC North Standings

The Packers have more wins than everyone else in the NFC North combined. Entering Week 11, Green Bay is 8-2, Minnesota is 4-5, Chicago is 3-6 and Detroit is 0-8-1.

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Information

At SI Sportsbook, the Packers have been 1 1/2-point favorites all week, though the total has fallen from 49 to 47 1/2 points.

As of Saturday morning at FanDuel, the bettors were all over the Packers with 74 percent of the money and 84 percent of the bets on Green Bay. The sportsbooks will be rooting for a shootout with 85 percent of the money on the under.

History Lessons

Including a split of two playoff games, Green Bay leads the series 63-55-3. The Packers are 30-29 in Minneapolis, with wins the past two seasons.

Last year, Green Bay won the opener at Minnesota 43-34 on Sept. 13, 2020. Aaron Rodgers was dominant in an empty U.S. Bank Stadium, going 32-of-44 for 364 yards and four touchdowns. Davante Adams tied the franchise record with 14 receptions for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

This will be Rodgers’ 25th regular-season start vs. Minnesota. He’s thrown 50 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions, good for a passer rating of 108.5. He is 14-9-1 in those games. Rodgers is the only player with five games of four-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions vs. Minnesota.

All-time against the Vikings, Brett Favre is No. 1 in wins (17), passing yards (7,379) and passing touchdowns (54). Rodgers is No. 2 in wins (15), passing yards (6,130) and touchdowns (50). Favre started 31 games against Minnesota compared to 24 for Rodgers. Favre threw the most interceptions against the Vikings while Rodgers is tied for 36th.

Three: Reasons to Worry

Two: X-Factors

One: Bunch of Leaders