Live Updates: Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers (8-3) are hosting the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on Sunday in a battle between top teams, top quarterbacks and top defenses. Follow along all day for updates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (8-3) are hosting the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on Sunday. It’s a heavyweight showdown. Follow along all day for updates.

Packers Are Rare Underdogs

The Packers are home underdogs, a rare thing during the Aaron Rodgers era.

Since the start of the 2010 Super Bowl season, the Packers have been home ‘dogs eight times. Five of those games came with Rodgers out with broken collarbones in 2013 and 2017. Another came in the 2011 finale, when Rodgers got the day off and Matt Flynn lit up the Lions.

That leaves two games with Rodgers at quarterback: three-point underdogs against Seattle in 2016 (a 38-10 Packers victory) and two-point underdogs against Minnesota in 2018 (a 29-29 tie).

The Packers are 2-point underdogs against the Rams.

How to Watch Packers vs. Rams

TV: Fox – Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Eric Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline).

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) Larry McCarren (analyst). Compass Media Networks – Bill Rosinksi (play-by-play) and Steve Beuerlein (analyst). Sirius – 138 (LAR), 82 (GB.) XM – 381 (LAR), 227 (GB). SXM App – 818 (LAR), 811 (GB).

Green Bay Weather Report

With about 90 minutes until kickoff, it's sunny and 37. With a northwest wind of about 16 mph, the wind chill is 28. It will be about 10 degrees colder by the end of the game.

The Rams are 1-2 under Sean McVay with a kickoff temperature of 35 or colder, including last year’s playoff game, when it was exactly 35.

History Lessons

This series is as tight as it gets. In 96 meetings, the teams are 47-47-2. The Rams hold a 46-45-2 edge in the regular season and the Packers have a 2-1 advantage in the playoffs. The Rams have outscored the Packers by six points.

Of course, the Packers won the last matchup, 32-18, in last year’s NFC divisional playoffs at Lambeau Field. With the Packers nursing a 25-18 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for a 58-yard touchdown to send them to the title game. There were two underrated plays before the touchdown.

First, on second-and-4, AJ Dillon was drilled by A’Shawn Robinson and fumbled. Aaron Rodgers recovered and turned disaster into a gain of 1. That set up a third-and-3, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling turning something into nothing by stutter-stepping and reaching for the first down.