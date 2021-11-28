Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Live Updates: Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers

    The Green Bay Packers (8-3) are hosting the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on Sunday in a battle between top teams, top quarterbacks and top defenses. Follow along all day for updates.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (8-3) are hosting the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on Sunday. It’s a heavyweight showdown. Follow along all day for updates.

    Packers Are Rare Underdogs

    The Packers are home underdogs, a rare thing during the Aaron Rodgers era.

    Since the start of the 2010 Super Bowl season, the Packers have been home ‘dogs eight times. Five of those games came with Rodgers out with broken collarbones in 2013 and 2017. Another came in the 2011 finale, when Rodgers got the day off and Matt Flynn lit up the Lions.

    That leaves two games with Rodgers at quarterback: three-point underdogs against Seattle in 2016 (a 38-10 Packers victory) and two-point underdogs against Minnesota in 2018 (a 29-29 tie).

    The Packers are 2-point underdogs against the Rams.

    How to Watch Packers vs. Rams

    TV: Fox – Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Eric Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline).

    Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

