Live Updates: Packers vs. Saints in NFL Preseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After two days of joint practices, the Green Bay Packers are hosting the New Orleans Saints on Friday night at Lambeau Field. Follow along all night for updates.

Packers Inactives

Thirty players are inactive for the Packers. The massive list:

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers

Running back: AJ Dillon, Kylin Hill, Aaron Jones

Receiver: Christian Watson, Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Danny Davis

Tight end: Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis

Offensive line: Rasheed Walker, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins

Defensive tackle: Jarran Reed, Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Akial Byers

Outside linebacker: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith

Inside linebacker: De'Vondre Campbell

Cornerback: Eric Stokes, Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas

Safety: Dallin Leavitt, Tariq Carpenter, Darnell Savage, Adrian Amos, Innis Gaines

Special teams: Mason Crosby

David Bakhtiari goes through a pregame warmup. (USA Today Sports Images)

Quay Walker Starting Again

Other than what constitutes the No. 1 offensive line, most of the team’s starters are inactive tonight. One exception, like last week at San Francisco, is rookie linebacker Quay Walker.

“Every day is a new day but you can see the more we get into this that the light starts to come on,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said this week. “Even though he’s an incredibly talented kid, he has unbelievable physical gifts, he’s still a guy that’s learning a new language right now but incredibly talented. I think it’s so great for a guy like D-Wyatt to come in and be around a Kenny Clark. It’s so great for Tariq (Carpenter) to come in and have (Darnell) Savage and Smash (Adrian Amos).

“It’s incredible for a guy like Quay to be able to sit in a meeting with De’Vondre Campbell. That veteran leadership, not only are those guys great players, they’re great guys. And they have just such a wealth of knowledge that they’re willing to share and help and bring along. And I think that’s been great just for the daily development of Quay. It’s been awesome.”

Some Pregame Notes

- The No. 1 offensive line, from left to right, will be Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Jake Hanson and Royce Newman.

- Kicker Ramiz Ahmed made a 55-yard field goal to the south end with plenty of room to spare.

- Receiver Christian Watson is in uniform and fielding punts. Considering he hasn’t done a full practice, he is unlikely to play.

- Cornerback Rico Gafford, who didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, is in uniform, too, and appears ready to go.

- Claimed off waivers this week, new receiver Travis Fulgham is wearing No. 86. With Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins, Danny Davis (ankle) and Watson unlikely to play, Fulgham figures to see plenty of action.

Packers-Saints: How to Watch

Here is how to watch and listen to the Packers-Saints preseason game.

Live TV: The game will air live only on the Packers TV Network, with Kevin Harlan and John Kuhn on the call. The network consists of WTMJ-TV, Milwaukee; WGBA-TV, Green Bay; WQOW/ABC, Eau Claire, Wis.; WXOW/ABC, La Crosse, Wis.; WKOW/ABC, Madison, Wis.; WAOW/ABC, Wausau, Wis.; KQDS/FOX, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis.; WLUC-NBC/FOX UP, Escanaba/Marquette, Mich.; WMBD/CBS, Peoria/Bloomington, Ill.; KCCI/CBS, Des Moines, Iowa; KWWL/NBC, Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, Iowa; KTVI/FOX, St. Louis, Mo.; KETV/ABC, Omaha, Neb.; KNDB/BEK, Bismarck, N.D.; KRDK/BEK, Fargo, N.D.; KNDM/BEK, Minot, N.D.; KDLT/NBC, Sioux Falls, S.D.; KYUR/ABC, Anchorage, Alaska; KATN/ABC, Fairbanks, Alaska and KJUD/ABC, Juneau, Alaska.

NFL Network: While next week’s game at Kansas City will be aired live by NFL Network, this game will not be televised live nationally. NFL Network will show it on tape at midnight and 10 a.m. Saturday, though.

Radio: The call of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren can be heard on the Packers Radio Network. There’s a new flagship station, with WRNW-FM 97.3 in Milwaukee replacing WTMJ. Click here for the list of affiliates.