Packers at Ravens Inactives: Lamar Jackson Out

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last month, the MVP battle between 2018 winner Patrick Mahomes and 2020 winner Aaron Rodgers was canceled with Rodgers’ positive COVID test.

On Sunday, the battle between the NFL’s most recent MVPs was scrapped, as well, when the Baltimore Ravens listed quarterback Lamar Jackson among their inactives. Jackson, the team's leading rusher, did not practice all week because of an ankle injury.

Tyler Huntley, who won at Chicago earlier in the season and almost rallied the Ravens last week against Cleveland, will get the start.

“When you look at their scheme, they don’t deviate a whole lot,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “They have a very similar skill-set in Lamar and Huntley, and you’ve got to be ready for both those guys. Lamar, obviously, has been doing it longer and he’s played at a very, very high level. He’s always a guy that it’s tough to replace that experience. But I think Huntley when he’s been in there this year, he’s done a heck of a job. So, either way, our defense is going to have their work cut out for them. We’re going to have to do a great job stopping the run. This is the No. 1 rushing offense in the National Football League. So, it’s going to be a good challenge either way.”

For perhaps the first time this year, the opponents’ inactives took precedence over Green Bay’s. The Ravens will be without Jackson, defensive tackle Calais Campbell and guard Ben Powers. Plus, their cornerback group has been obliterated by injuries and COVID.

For Green Bay, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is active. He was questionable on the injury report with a back issue.

Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), safeties Shawn Davis and Vernon Scott, tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle), left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Billy Turner (knee) and defensive lineman Jack Heflin are the inactives.

Davis was promoted from the practice squad on Saturday. Two of Saturday’s elevations, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, are active. Anderson will get the call over Heflin as the final defensive lineman with Kenny Clark on the COVID list.