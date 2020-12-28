Packers Dash Through Snow, Crash Through Titans

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and AJ Dillon helped the Green Bay Packers improve to 12-3 with a 40-14 throttling of the Tennessee Titans.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Clinching the No. 1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs will have to wait until next week, but the Green Bay Packers proved they are a team worthy of winning this year’s Super Bowl.

Facing the high-quality Tennessee Titans on a cold, snowy evening that should have worked in the favor of big, bad running back Derrick Henry, the Packers trounced the Titans 40-14.

Green Bay started fast, withstood the Titans’ best shot, then delivered a resounding knockout.

Aaron Rodgers was Aaron Rodgers. He was 21-of-25 passing for 231 yards and four touchdowns.

Davante Adams was Davante Adams. He caught 11-of-12 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns.

Aaron Jones was Aaron Jones, with 10 carries for 94 yards.

AJ Dillon was, well, Derrick Henry. When Dillon crashed through the middle of the Titans’ defense for the clinching touchdown with 2:24 remaining, he had 21 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Green Bay’s defense turned in its best performance of the season by limiting what had been the NFL’s top-ranked scoring offense to two touchdowns. Tennessee entered the night with a 10-4 record and with four wins in its last five games. It had averaged about 37 points per game during that span, scoring 30-plus points in each game.

Henry, the leader of the high-powered attack, had 23 carries for 98 yards.

“It’s going to be a great measuring stick to kind of see where we’re at right now,” coach Matt LaFleur said last week.

His team more than measured up. It will face the surging Bears at 3:25 p.m. Sunday. With a win, it will be the No. 1 seed, get a first-round bye and earn homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

The Titans trailed 19-0 in the second quarter but doubled up with touchdowns before and after halftime to make it 19-14. Green Bay, though, would not be bullied. Jones streaked down the sideline for 59 yards and Rodgers threw his third touchdown pass of the night to Adams to make it 26-14.

On the next series, after the defense forced a three-and-out, Green Bay faced a fourth-and-1 from the Titans’ 30. LaFleur went with Dillon, who ran through a pair of defensive backs for a 30-yard touchdown.

With the Titans driving, Preston Smith’s pressure resulted Christian Kirksey’s interception. While Rodgers was picked off on the ensuing possession, he rebounded with back-to-back strikes of 27 and 32 yards to Adams. Dillon then plowed through a beaten Titans defense for the capper.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, meaning the Packers couldn’t clinch the No. 1 seed on Sunday night. LaFleur and his players could have started looking ahead to next week’s showdown at Chicago. Instead, they dominated the first 25 minutes to lead 19-0.

On the opening drive, Adams caught three passes, including a 5-yard touchdown on a quick pass against Adoree Jackson. On the second drive, Equanimeous St. Brown broke wide open against Desmond King for a 21-yard touchdown on third-and-1. On the third drive, Rodgers connected with Adams on a fade against Jackson for a 7-yard touchdown.

Meanwhile, the defense dominated its showdown against Henry. On the opening drive, Henry carried four times for 12 yards. On the second drive, after Henry was held to 6 yards on two carries, Darnell Savage recorded his fourth interception in five games. On the third drive, Za’Darius Smith set up Kirksey’s sack on first down and Smith got the sack on third down.

At sportsbooks, the individual bet was Henry vs. Jones. Instead, Dillon – a featured part of the plan with Jamaal Williams inactive – had 10 carries for 51 yards in the first half compared to 11 carries for 35 yards for Henry.

Dillon entered the game with 115 rushing yards in a quiet rookie season derailed by a bout with COVID-19. On Sunday night, under the primetime lights, he took on a starring role that the team hopes is just a taste of what's to come in the playoffs and beyond.