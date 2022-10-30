Packers-Bills Inactives: Jenkins Out; Bakhtiari, Watson Will Play

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ new offensive line will have to wait at least another week.

One week after left tackle David Bakhtiari was a surprise inactive for loss against Washington, left guard Elgton Jenkins is inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Jenkins practiced on Thursday and Friday as limited participation. It’s not related to last year’s ACL injury. On Friday, foot was added to knee on the report. The foot is what has Jenkins out for Sunday. Jenkins went through a pregame workout.

Bakhtiari (knee) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) are back after missing last week’s game, and Rashan Gary (concussion) is active after getting through the concussion protocol.

Along with Jenkins, receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) Jonathan Garvin, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford are inactive.

After missing the last two games and three of the last five with hamstring issues, Watson is back. With Lazard inactive and Randall Cobb on injured reserve, it’s a well-timed return.

“We certainly do need him,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday. “But you’re not going treat it any differently than if those guys were available. That’s not fair to the player or our team, and especially with just kind of his history so far, we want to make sure that he’s good to go before we put him out there.”

Watson is in a good place mentally, receivers coach/passing-game coordinator Jason Vrable said, even though he’s played 113 snaps on offense compared to 357 for fellow rookie Romeo Doubs.

“Sometimes, being hurt, you sit out and there’s not the pressure of you actually performing,” Vrable said. “Typically, when you perform and you watch the tape, you only watch yourself. So, there’s some things when you’re sitting back, whether it’s a backup quarterback who sits for a year or two, there’s a huge growth mentally because you hear everything.

“He’s a very intelligent wideout. Knows the system inside and out, has grown a lot. I feel the confidence there. I’m really excited about him moving forward this season and looking forward to seeing him take off.”

A healthy scratch for a second consecutive week is Garvin. This week, Kobe Jones was elevated from the practice squad to serve as the fourth outside linebacker behind Gary and Preston Smith and rookie backup Kingsley Enagbare.

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) is the only key inactive for the Bills, who are otherwise healthy following their bye.

Related Stories: Packers at Bills

Packers at Bills: This week’s three reasons to worry

Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen are primetime stars

Rashan Gary clears concussion protocol

Packers buying at the trade deadline?

What do Saturday’s roster moves mean?

Josh Allen: ‘The Hulk with an arm’

Packers-Bills final injury report

Sammy Watkins on what it would mean to beat Bills in return to Buffalo