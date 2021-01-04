Packers Bury Bears, Earn No. 1 Seed

The Green Bay Packers delivered a fourth-quarter knockout of the Chicago Bears to clinch homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time since 2011, the Green Bay Packers have the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.

It wasn’t easy–it rarely is in Chicago, despite Green Bay’s staggering 22-5 records in its last 27 games at Soldier Field–but the Packers beat the ball-hogging Bears 35-16 on Sunday.

With that, the Packers improved to 13-3 and can watch at home as the NFC’s six other playoff teams duke it out next weekend.

Green Bay led 21-13 at halftime and almost blew the Bears out of the water to start the second half. Instead, Aaron Rodgers and Co. found themselves nursing a 21-16 lead when they took possession at their 24 with 11:22 remaining. Three passes to Davante Adams–Nos. 112, 113 and 114 to break Sterling Sharpe’s franchise record of 112–picked up two first downs. Then, it was Aaron Jones’ time. He had an 8-yard run and a 17-yard catch to set up his 4-yard touchdown that made it 28-16 with 3:47 to play.

The bye was in Green Bay’s hands–specifically Adrian Amos’ hands–moments later. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who had riddled the Packers with one short pass after another all afternoon, threw downfield to big tight end Cole Kmet. Linebacker Christian Kirksey’s coverage made it a difficult throw and Amos made him pay with a leaping interception.

It was lights out moments later. Starting at the Bears’ 26 following Amos’ return, Rodgers hit Adams with a 4-yard touchdown pass. It was touchdown No. 48 for Rodgers, tied with Dan Marino for fifth-most all time, and touchdown No. 18 for Adams, third-most of all-time.

Under the old 12-team playoff format, all 14 Super Bowl appearances were from teams who had byes as the No. 1 or No. 2 seed. Under the new 14-team format, only the No. 1 seed gets the bye.

“We’re getting better and better each week,” Amos said of a defense that’s allowed 20 or fewer points in six of the last nine games. “The job is not done. We put ourselves in this situation to conquer the ultimate goal.”

Chicago’s 11-minute edge in possession limited Green Bay’s offensive prowess aside from its five-touchdown performance. Rodgers was 19-of-24 passing for 240 yards and four touchdowns, good for a 147.9 rating.

Rodgers finished the season with a 121.5 passer rating. That’s the second-best in NFL history behind his 122.5 from 2011, when he won his first MVP.

The tide turned at the start of the second half. Leading 21-13, the Packers got the ball to start the second half. Rodgers, coming off a 10-for-10 first half, had Marquez Valdes-Scantling wide open for what should have been a 55-yard touchdown. Instead, Valdes-Scantling dropped the ball inside the 15. The drive stalled, and Chicago marched to a field goal to make it 21-16.

The next drive was a three-and-out punt. It could have been worse, with standout safety Eddie Jackson dropping what would have been his long-awaited first interception of the season. Chicago then embarked on another time-consuming drive. On a pair of fourth-and-1s early in the fourth quarter, Trubisky converted with a quick pass and a quarterback sneak. After the sneak gave Chicago a first down at Green Bay’s 34, the Bears were 5-of-12 on third down but 4-of-4 on fourth down.

For Green Bay, the fifth time was the charm. On fourth-and-1 from the 25, Trubisky’s pass to Allen Robinson was broken up by cornerback Chandon Sullivan.

The Packers led at halftime in the most unpredictable of fashions. Yes, Rodgers threw three touchdown passes (nothing newsworthy there) but it’s who was on the receiving end. The first went to tight end Robert Tonyan, the 11th time they connected this season. The second went to Valdes-Scantling, who had zero receptions the past two weeks. The third went to tight end Dominique Dafney.

In NFL history, Indiana State players have caught 17 touchdown passes. Thirteen have gone to Tonyan, three to Vencie Glenn and one to Dafney.

Rodgers’ MVP candidacy certainly wasn’t hurt by his first half. He went 10-of-10 for 155 yards, three touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Two big plays set up the touchdown to Tonyan. On third-and-8, Rodgers felt pressure and checked the ball down to Jones. Jones needed to gain all 8 yards on his own and did it. He broke tackles by safety DeAndre Houston-Carson and linebacker Roquan Smith short of the marker and another past the marker for a gain of 15. Later, on fourth-and-3, Rodgers went deep to Adams against slot corner Duke Shelley. Shelley twice grabbed Adams’ arm, resulting in a gain of 16 on pass interference. That made it first-and-goal at the 7.

The second touchdown was a 72-yarder to Valdes-Scantling. On third-and-4, the fastest player on the field got behind linebacker Danny Trevanthan without a deep safety to help.

The third touchdown was set up by Jaire Alexander’s strip and Rashan Gary’s recovery at Chicago’s 22. It was Rodgers’ 54th touchdown pass against the Bears. Brett Favre threw 60 against the Bears, with 53 of those coming while with Green Bay.