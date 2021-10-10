Packers (Finally) Kick the Bengals

Mason Crosby made a 49-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining in overtime to beat the Cincinnati Bengals and give the Green Bay Packers a fourth consecutive win.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Mason Crosby made a 49-yard field goal as the Green Bay Packers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime on Sunday.

Just another ho-hum moment for the always-reliable Crosby.

Not.

At the end of regulation, the stage was set for another batch of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Crosby heroics.

The Packers and Bengals were tied at 22 after an exchange of missed field goals – Crosby missed wide left from 36 yards just before 2-minute warning and Evan McPherson drilled the right upright from 57. That miss gave Green Bay the ball at its 47 with 21 seconds remaining. With no timeouts, Rodgers hit Adams over the middle for a gain of 20 to the Bengals’ 33. After Rodgers hustled the offense to the line of scrimmage and clocked the ball with 3 seconds remaining, Crosby had a chance to make a 51-yarder for the win – just like he did at San Francisco after Rodgers-to-Adams magic.

However, this one missed by just a hair to the left to set the stage for overtime. Crosby, who had already missed two field goals and an extra point, then lost the overtime coin toss.

It should have worked out, though. On Cincinnati’s first play of overtime, Joe Burrow threw it right to linebacker De’Vondre Campbell for an interception. His return to the Bengals’ 17 set up a victory on a silver platter. Instead, Crosby pulled his 40-yarder to the left.

Not to be outdone, McPherson missed a 49-yarder to the left. The rookie celebrated as if he won the game, only to be told the bad news.

Crosby’s streak of 27 consecutive field goals came to a crashing halt when he missed a 36-yarder that would have put the Packers in front with 2:12 remaining. Compounded with a missed extra point early in the game, the game was tied when Cincinnati took over for a shot to win. But McPherson’s bomb from 57 hit well up the right upright.

But the Packers won, anyway. On third-and-16 after the McPherson miss in overtime, Rodgers hung in the pocket just long enough for Randall Cobb to break away from cornerback Trae Waynes for a 15-yard gain to the Bengals’ 32. Crosby split the uprights this time.

What it means: If the Packers can ever get their key players back, they’re going to be really difficult to beat. David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were among the key players out of the lineup due to injuries. With Bakhtiari, Jenkins and Myers, that’s three-fifths of the offensive line. With Smith and Alexander, that’s the two best weapons to stop opposing games.

Key moment: Crosby finally put an end to the nonsense to give Green Bay a fourth consecutive win. The completion from Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb, obviously, was enormous.

Key stats: This is the golden age of kicking. Kickers have never been so good as they are in today’s NFL. So, Mason Crosby (three) and Evan McPherson (two) combined to miss five consecutive field goals spanning the end of regulation and the start of overtime. Crosby didn’t miss a single field goal last year and had made 27 in a row until all hell broke loose.

MVP: Davante Adams caught 11 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. It was the first 200-yard game of Adams’ career.

What’s next: The Packers are in the midst of a stretch of four road games in a span of five weeks. Leg No. 2 of that comes Sunday at the NFC North-rival Chicago Bears. The Bears are 2-2 and playing at Las Vegas in one of the afternoon games. The Packers have won 10 of their last 11 treks to Chicago.