Rodgers Sets Record for 40-TD Seasons

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There have been 14 seasons of 40-plus touchdowns in NFL history. Aaron Rodgers has authored three of them – the most of all-time.

Rodgers hit the milestone on the opening drive of the Green Bay Packers’ game vs. the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night. On first-and-goal at the 1, Rodgers connected with tight end Robert Tonyan for an easy touchdown.

Rodgers, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino entered the season as the only players with two seasons of 40-plus touchdowns. Rodgers also reached the mark in 2016 (40) and his MVP season of 2011 (45).

Entering Saturday’s game, Rodgers had thrown three-plus touchdown passes in 10 games this season. Tom Brady set the record with a 12-game streak for New England in 2007, and Brees and Manning had 11-game streaks in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

With that and the Packers rolling, Rodgers is right in the MVP mix with Patrick Mahomes.

“There’s not many guys that have won three. So, that would definitely mean a lot,” he said on Wednesday.

Tonyan, meanwhile, has scored in five consecutive games, the longest streak ever by a Packers tight end.

Of Rodgers’ 40 touchdowns, eight have been of just 1 yard. That’s double Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Las Vegas’ Derek Carr, who were next with four.

"I am having a lot of fun," Rodgers said this week. "It’s obviously fun when you’re winning but it can be fun if you’re in the right head space, and I feel like I have been, really, since the offseason and COVID hit. Just kind of a shift, really, in the course of my life and my habits. I think it’s really helped me enjoy things a little bit more. Getting older helps with that, as well. It gives you a slightly different perspective on things. You enjoy the little moments every day a little bit more, whether it’s little things that might have irked you in the past, you just embrace them, or things that you’ve enjoyed but you might overlook sometimes, you relish those times. I think that’s been a part of the fun that I’ve been personally have this year"