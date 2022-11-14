Watch: Highlights From Packers’ Victory Over Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ season needed a life preserver. Aaron Rodgers and Christian Watson came to the rescue.

Trailing 28-14, the Packers rallied to beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-28 in overtime on Sunday evening at Lambeau Field. With Rodgers firing three touchdown passes to Watson, including scores to make it 28-21 and 28-28, the Packers snapped a five-game losing streak. In the top-heavy NFC playoff race, they’re right on the heels of San Francisco (4-4; playing the Rams on Sunday night) and Washington (4-5; playing the Eagles on Monday night) for the No. 7 spot.

“Man, it’s been a long time to stand up here and have a smile,” coach Matt LaFleur said afterward. “I’m super-proud of our guys, just being down 14 points in the fourth quarter, being able to battle back. Obviously, getting some key stops at really critical times was huge for us, and to be able to convert some of those long drives into points.

“Again, super-proud of our guys. It’s been too long to have that feeling to go into the locker room and see the just sheer joy. It’s something that’s going to stick with me for a long time.”

The Dallas Cowboys, led by former coach Mike McCarthy, fell to 6-3.

Winning the game was infinitely meaningful to Rodgers. Beating McCarthy was meaningless.

“I don’t think Mike suited up tonight,” Rodgers said. “I’ll tell you, we got to have an extended conversation early on today. We messaged each other and coordinated a time to get together well before kickoff. That was really, really meaningful, I think, for both of us. We had a laugh about it on the field because people might have thought that was the first time we saw each other and hugged each other pregame, but we had a really beautiful conversation before the game. Just really thankful for that time.”

The Packers will host the Tennessee Titans (6-3) on Thursday night, so there’s no time to celebrate.

“We know that it’s going to be a short week,” LaFleur said. “I told the guys, hey, it’s Wednesday, really, for them. We’ve got a really good Tennessee Titan team, one of the better teams in the league coming in here on a short week.”

