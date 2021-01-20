NFC Championship Game Injury Report: Everyone Practices for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Every member of the Green Bay Packers’ active roster practiced on Wednesday, a good sign headed into Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That includes running back AJ Dillon, who was knocked out of Saturday’s playoff win over the Rams with an injured quad, and linebacker Krys Barnes, who played most of the game with a club-cast to protect a left thumb that was broken during the first quarter.

“I thought Krys did an outstanding job,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “It’s a shame he had that big club on when there was a potential for an interception there towards the end of the game. But I thought he did outstanding. Just does such a great job of kind of directing traffic out there, getting everybody on the same page. He certainly does not play like a rookie. I hope that we can come up with a smaller club and we’ll see if that’s possible throughout the course of the week.”

Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer remains on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea, who’s been out since suffering a broken ankle in Week 5, has been designated to return from injured reserve. With the team conducting a walk-through, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians didn’t get much of a feel.

“He walked really [well], because that’s all we did today,” Arians said. “That was a really physical game last week and it’s that time of year where we don’t need to be beating on each other. We’ll see him move around more tomorrow. I watched him run for the last few weeks to get in shape and he looks good.”

Receiver Antonio Brown didn’t practice because of a knee injury. Arians called him “day to day.”

Packers Injury Report

DNP: None

Limited: ILB Krys Barnes (thumb), K Mason Crosby (shoulder), RB AJ Dillon (quad), DL Kingsley Keke (concussion), WR Allen Lazard (wrist/back), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), ILB Za’Darius Smith (thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/ankle), RT Rick Wagner (knee), RB Jamaal Williams (ankle).

Full: S Will Redmond (knee).

Buccaneers Injury Report

(Note: Team held a walk-through so these are estimated participation levels.)

DNP: WR Antonio Brown (knee), OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/not injury related).

Limited: WR Mike Evans (knee), WR Chris Godwin (quad), RB Ronald Jones (quad/finger), CB Sean Murphy-Buntin (quad/ankle), S Jordan Whitehead (knee).

Full: DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf), G Ali Marpet (pectoral).