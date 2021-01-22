NFC Championship Injury Report: King Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Cornerback Kevin King, whose career with the Green Bay Packers has been marred by a litany of injuries, did not practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

“He had a little back issue,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice. “We’ll give him through the week and see where he’s at and hopefully he’ll be good to go on Sunday.”

After picking off five passes and breaking up 15 in 15 games last season, he had zero interceptions and five passes defensed in 11 games this season. He’s played 64.7 percent of the defensive snaps.

King’s injury could make Thursday’s addition of veteran cornerback Tramon Williams all the more important. Officially, Williams is on the practice squad but could be elevated to the roster on Saturday.

“He’s one of those teammates you just love playing with over the years,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said as part of the accompanying video. “He’s such a professional. The way he takes care of himself, he looks amazing. He looks like he could go out and play 70 plays for us. I’m not sure if he’s going to or not, I hope he does, because he’s still so talented.”

Defensive tackle Kingsley Keke, who suffered a concussion in Week 16 against Tennessee, appeared on course to play after practicing on Wednesday and Thursday. However, he did not practice on Friday and is out for Sunday. He had a season-high five tackles in the first game against Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers ruled out receiver Antonio Brown but will get a big addition to their defense with defensive tackle Vita Vea. Vea, who suffered a broken ankle in Week 5 against Chicago and therefore missed the Week 6 matchup, was activated off injured reserve on Friday afternoon.

Tampa Bay led the NFL with 3.60 yards allowed per carry and 80.6 yards allowed per game during the regular season. In the five games with Vea, those numbers were a miniscule 2.68 yards allowed per carry and 58.4 yards allowed per game. Other than big runs early (Jamaal Williams) and late (AJ Dillon in garbage time), the Packers couldn’t run the ball a lick against the Bucs. Aaron Jones gained only 15 yards on 10 carries.

“You do notice when there's a player in there who can make plays,” Jones said. “You’ve got to be a little bit more conscious of that player but, at the same time, I just go and play football and try to make as many plays as I can.”

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield apparently suffered an ankle injury late in Thursday’s practice, did not practice on Friday and is questionable.

Packers Injury Report

Out: DT Kingsley Keke (concussion).

Questionable: CB Kevin King (back).

Buccaneers Injury Report

Out: WR Antonio Brown (knee).

Questionable: S Antoine Winfield (ankle).