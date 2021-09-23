Packers-49ers Injury Report: Ankle Sidelines Jenkins

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will need their offensive line to be at its best to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Thus, the absence of left tackle Elgton Jenkins on Wednesday meant a troubling start to the workweek.

Jenkins suffered an ankle injury during Monday night’s victory over the Detroit Lions. While he stayed in the game and played all 65 offensive snaps, he wasn’t present at the portion of practice open to reporters.

“We’re going to give him the full week to prove he can play, and if he can go out there and feel confident playing on it, then we’ll let him go,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Whoever lines up at left tackle – Jenkins, right tackle Billy Turner or backup Yosh Nijamn – will have to deal with Nick Bosa. The second pick of the 2019 draft, Bosa has three sacks to start the season. He rushes primarily from the defense’s right side and against the offensive left tackle.

Over the last 32 games, Jenkins has missed just two snaps from scrimmage.

“I think Elgton is one of the toughest guys we have on our football team,” LaFleur said. “He’s so reliable, does a great job. No matter what we ask him to do, he never blinks, he doesn’t flinch. Whether it’s center, guard, tackle, he just goes out there and does a great job.”

Jenkins was the only player not to practice for Green Bay. Tight end Josiah Deguara, who was out all last week after suffering a concussion in the opener, returned to practice as limited participation. Rookie cornerback Eric Stokes also was limited.

For San Francisco, running back Elijah Mitchell was one of four players who didn’t practice due to injuries. Its backfield has been slammed by injuries but coach Kyle Shanahan harbored some optimism that Mitchell, who replaced Raheem Mostert (torn ALC) as the starter, will be available after he was briefly knocked out of Sunday’s win at Philadelphia.

“A little worse than a stinger, so that’s why he can’t go today. He’s got a chance at Sunday,” Shanahan said.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: LT Elgton Jenkins (ankle).

Limited: TE Josiah Deguara (concussion), DT Tyler Lancaster (back), S Vernon Scott (hamstring), CB Eric Stokes (quad).

Full: OLB Rashan Gary (elbow), C Josh Myers (finger), S Darnell Savage (shoulder), CB Chandon Sullivan (knee).

49ers Injury Report

DNP: DL Arik Armstead (adductor), DT Kevin Givens (ankle), RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle), RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), S Jimmie Ward (rest), ILB Fred Warner (rest), LT Trent Williams (rest).

Limited: DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee), RB Trey Sermon (concussion).

Full: CB Josh Norman (ankle).