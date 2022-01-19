Packers-49ers Playoff Injury Report: Bakhtiari, Alexander Limited

A bunch of players who have been sidelined for long periods of the season practiced on Wednesday as the Packers get ready for Saturday's playoff game against the 49ers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to practice on Wednesday, a good sign that the five-time All-Pro will be in the starting lineup for Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff game against the 49ers.

As always, coach Matt LaFleur inserted the day-to-day caveat.

“We’ll just take it one day at a time, just see how he responds to the load that he gets at practice,” LaFleur said before practice. “Certainly, he played at a really high level in his limited snaps vs. Detroit. I was really impressed with his ability to go out there. But, ultimately, we’ll consult with himself and our medical people and make the best decision for us.”

Officially, Bakhtiari was limited participation.

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) were the only players to not practice. Valdes-Scantling missed most of the Detroit game with a back injury and was limited participation on Tuesday.

The group of five key players who have been sidelined by injuries for extended periods practiced again. That includes right tackle Billy Turner, who missed the last four games with a knee injury, as full participation for a second consecutive day, and cornerback Jaire Alexander, who hasn’t played since Week 4 due to a shoulder injury, as limited participation again.

Three standouts who are on injured reserve, receiver Randall Cobb (core) and outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith (back) and Whitney Mercilus (bicep), practiced, as well. Cobb almost certainly will play.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry said the three bye-week practices were important for Alexander and Smith. While there’s no substitute for game reps, they practiced in pads last Thursday and again on Wednesday and had some “spirited” periods.

Asked about potential game reps for Alexander and Smith, LaFleur said:

“I think it’s going to be you see how a guy is feeling in game if we get to that point. But you don’t want to just load them up and expect them to go out there and expect them to play 60 snaps. I think that’s a little unrealistic at this point. But we’ll see where they’re at and hopefully they can give us some contributions. Obviously, the players definitely stand out. I mean, shoot, Jaire had as big an impact in that first time we played San Francisco as anybody on the field. So, to get those two players back would be a huge boost for our defense.”

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

DNP: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back).

Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), LT David Bakhtiari (knee).

Full: ILB De’Vondre Campbell (elbow), RB Aaron Jones (knee), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), RT Billy Turner (knee).

49ers Tuesday Injury Report

(This will be updated after the 49ers’ practice is complete).

DNP: DE Nick Bosa (concussion), DT Jordan Willis (ankle).

Limited: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb, shoulder), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), LB Marcell Harris (Achilles), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), CB Ambry Thomas (knee) LB Fred Warner (ankle).