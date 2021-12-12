Packers Activate Campbell, Place Cobb on IR

There was key injury news for both teams ahead of Sunday night's Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated De’Vondre Campbell from the COVID-19 list on Saturday, positioning the team’s standout inside linebacker to start on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears.

To make room on the roster, the Packers placed receiver Randall Cobb on injured reserve. He will be out for at least the upcoming games against Chicago, Baltimore and Cleveland.

Campbell returned from his 10-day isolation on Friday in time to take part in the final practice of the week.

“I thought he did a nice job,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice. “He’s still got to work through the whole protocol. Provided he does that OK, checks out OK, he’ll play.”

Campbell tested positive for COVID on Nov. 30, two days into their bye after beating the Los Angeles Rams. He spent the first part of this week prepping virtually via Zoom and his team-issued iPad.

“It’s kind of the new normal,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said on Thursday evening. “Thank God for Mr. Zoom or whoever invented that just in the simple fact that De’Vondre hasn’t missed anything except, obviously, he hasn’t been on the field, but every single one of our meetings. So, thank goodness for that.

“You never want a guy to be out of the building for 10 days, obviously. Thank goodness part of it was over the bye week, but if there’s a guy that can function without being in the building the last four days when we’ve been back, it’s a type of pro like De’Vondre Campbell just because of the way he prepares and studies and goes about the game.”

According to Sports Info Solutions, of the 21 linebackers with more than 85 tackles, Campbell’s average tackle distance of 2.1 yards ranks seventh, his 4.9 yards allowed per target in the passing game ranks third and his 4.9 percent missed-tackle rate ranks fourth. He needs two tackles to reach 100 for the season.

As for Cobb, he suffered a core-muscle injury late during his electric first half against the Rams He had surgery during the bye week. The Packers hope he’ll be available for the playoffs.

Cobb wasn’t targeted in the passing game against Chicago on Oct. 17 but is third on the team with 28 receptions, second with 375 receiving yards and tied for first with five receiving touchdowns.

“He’s a true gamer,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said on Thursday. “His knowledge of the game, his understanding of the game, the trust that he and Aaron have built is awesome.”

Those were the only transactions made on Saturday. With a mostly healthy roster following the bye, the Packers did not have to elevate anyone from the practice squad.

Meanwhile, the Bears downgraded standout defensive tackle Akiem Hicks from questionable to out. This will be his fourth consecutive game on the sideline due to an ankle injury. Chicago already was without outside linebacker Khalil Mack and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, who are on injured reserve.

