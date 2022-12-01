Packers-Bears Injury Report: Rodgers, Fields Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It appears it’s going to be Aaron Rodgers vs. Justin Fields on Sunday when the Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Rodgers returned to practice on Thursday as limited participation due to a broken thumb sustained in Week 5 and the injured ribs sustained on Sunday night at Philadelphia. He took most of his allotted reps during individual drills and also took part in some 11-on-11.

“I could definitely come out Sunday and be fine,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “I’ve done it in the past, but I’d like to test it either tomorrow or Friday and see where I’m at and just get out and get a little sweat going. The way I’m feeling, the way I progressed from Monday to Tuesday and Tuesday to today makes me confident I can go out and practice tomorrow and not really be limited. There will be some pain for sure, but nothing that I can’t deal with, so I’m really encouraged by how I’m feeling.”

Only demoted safety Darnell Savage (foot) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest) didn’t practice on Thursday. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins, who sat out on Wednesday, were back to work on Thursday.

Receiver Romeo Doubs, who’s missed the last three games after suffering an ankle injury on his only snap at Detroit, was limited for a second consecutive day. The rookie has done a nice job staying involved mentally while not playing, coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday.

“I think he’s done a great job,” he said. “He’s always engaged over in those meetings. So, I wouldn’t expect him not to know anything. And he’s in every install, so he’s done a nice job.”

In Chicago, Fields was full participation after sitting out last week’s loss to the Jets due to his injured left shoulder.

“What is it, Week [13] right now? So, there’s a few people in this league that are quote-unquote a hundred percent,” Fields told reporters on Wednesday. “So, I'm just going to go out there and if I feel like I can help my team win, help my team score, score points and put points on the board, then I'm going to go out there and play. We’ll see how practice goes today and see how I feel.”

Two starting defensive backs, standout safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kindle Vildor, sat out again due to concussions. Brisker missed the loss to the Jets. Fellow starting safety Eddie Jackson was placed on injured reserve this week.

Packers-Bears Thursday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), S Darnell Savage (foot).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee), RB AJ Dillon (quad), WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), RB Aaron Jones (shin/glute), QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs).

Full: LB Krys Barnes (hand), S Rudy Ford (wrist), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle).

Bears

DNP: OL Larry Borom (ankle/knee), S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), CB Kyler Gordon (concussion), WR Dante Pettis (illness), QB Trevor Siemian (oblique).

Limited: RT Riley Reiff (back), CB Kindle Vildor (ankle).

Full: WR Chase Claypool (knee), QB Justin Fields (left shoulder), LB Sterling Weatherford (concussion).