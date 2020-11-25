Packers-Bears Wed. Injury Report: M. Adams, Burgess Land on IR

They were two of a season-high 21 players on the Green Bay Packers' injury report.

The Green Bay Packers placed defensive tackle Montravius Adams and inside linebacker James Burgess on injured reserve after Thursday’s practice.

Both players will be out at least three weeks. Their absence will further weaken two sore spots.

Green Bay is No. 21 in the NFL in run defense. Other than Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, Adams had been the best run-stopper on the defensive line. Pro Football Focus has a stat called run-stop percentage, a metric that essentially measures impact tackles. Adams led Green Bay’s defensive line in run-stop percentage. His nine run stops in 60 run-defending snaps trailed was only one fewer than Dean Lowry, who had 10 run stops in 187 run-defending snaps.

Burgess was signed off Atlanta’s practice squad on Sept. 10. He contributed three tackles on special teams, where the Packers have been in a downward spiral.

Adams and Burgess were among a season-high 21 players on Green Bay’s injury report. However, they were two of only three players to not practice; cornerback Josh Jackson (concussion) was the third player.

Running back/returner Tyler Ervin, who missed last week’s loss at Indianapolis, and center Corey Linsley, who missed most of the game, were limited participation.

For Chicago, early signs are that Mitchell Trubisky will replace Nick Foles at quarterback. Foles has been ineffective and he’s injured. Trubisky’s been hurt, too, with an injured throwing shoulder but he practiced on Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of factors involved in it right now,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “We’re looking at all that. We have to start with the availability... [But] are there other factors involved? Absolutely.”

Packers Injury Report

Full participation: LB Christian Kirksey (quad), LB Kamal Martin (neck), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (shoulder), DT Billy Winn (knee).

Limited: WR Davante Adams (ankle), CB Jaire Alexander (knee/hand), RB Tyler Ervin (wrist/ribs), CB Ka’dar Hollman (quad), WR Allen Lazard (core), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), C Corey Linsley (back), G Lucas Patrick (toe), S Will Redmond (shoulder/elbow), P JK Scott (back/right quad), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), CB Chandon Sullivan (ribs), TE Robert Tonyan (ankle).

Did not participate: DT Montravius Adams (toe), LB James Burgess (hamstring), CB Josh Jackson (concussion).

Bears Injury Report

Full: G Rashaad Coward (ankle), LB Barkevious Mingo (shoulder), RB David Montgomery (concussion), OL Sam Mustipher (knee), QB Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder).

Limited: DT John Jenkins (ankle), DB Sherrick McManis (hand), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (calf).

Did not participate: QB Nick Foles (hip), TE Jimmy Graham (rest), DT Akiem Hicks (hamstring), ILB Danny Treavathan (personal).