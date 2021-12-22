Packers-Browns Injury Report: Bakhtiari ‘Unloading’ This Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left tackle’s return from a torn ACL has been delayed again.

After returning to the practice field last week after his initial comeback hit a snag, Bakhtiari has missed the first two practices of this week, won’t practice on Thursday and won’t play on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

“We’re just kind of unloading him for the week and we’re going to continue to monitor it daily and, when he’s back, he’ll be back,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday.

LaFleur declined to answer about his confidence level that the five-time All-Pro would return this season.

The state of Bakhtiari’s left knee is out of LaFleur’s control. What’s at the forefront of his thoughts is how the current left tackle, third-stringer Yosh Nijman, will fare against Cleveland’s Myles Garrett. One of the best players in the NFL, regardless of position, Garrett is third in the NFL with 15 sacks.

Having Bakhtiari in the lineup would make that a clash of the titans. Instead, the waiting game with no ending in sight will continue.

“When he’s ready to go, he’ll be back in there,” LaFleur said. “Really, our concentration is on the guys that are out there playing. As a coach, that’s where you have to put the majority of your time. And then when he’s ready to go and we get the clearance from the trainers, then you try to implement him as quickly as possible and get him back into the fold. Obviously, David is a great player, he’s a Pro Bowl player, he’s one of the premier players in this league at that position, and he’s doing everything he can. When the time’s right, he’ll be out there.”

Neither team practiced on Wednesday – both held walk-throughs to stay as fresh as possible for Saturday’s game – so the participation levels were estimates.

Green Bay’s injury report was unchanged. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) didn’t practice but was present.

“He was very involved today, not during the individual period, but we did all walk-through indoors, so he took all of those,” LaFleur said. “If it were a normal practice, he wouldn't have done much, so he would have been down there like he’s been doing the last few weeks calling the plays with the quarterbacks, just to get him acclimated and comfortable with the play calls.”

For Cleveland, cornerback Greg Newsome, who had been out with a concussion, was placed on the COVID-19 list. Cornerback Denzel Ward (groin) and tight end David Njoku (knee) were added to their injury report as limited participation.

Packers Injury Report

Did not participate: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), ILB Ty Summers (hamstring), WR Malik Taylor (shoulder), RT Billy Turner (knee).

Limited: TE Dominique Dafney (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion).

Full: TE Josiah Deguara (back), WR Amari Rodgers (shoulder).

Browns Injury Report

Did not participate: DE Myles Garrett (groin), DT Malik Jackson (knee). S John Johnson (hamstring), CB Greg Newsome (concussion).

Limited: TE Harrison Bryant (ankle), TE David Njoku (knee), C J.C. Tretter (knee), CB Denzel Ward (groin).

Full: LB Sione Takitaki (shoulder).