Packers-Cardinals Injury Report: Who Will Play Receiver?

Neither team practiced on Tuesday and there were no major changes on either injury report.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What will the Green Bay Packers do at receiver on Thursday night at the Arizona Cardinals?

In a game between two powerhouses – Green Bay has won six in a row after losing the opener and Arizona is 7-0 – the Packers could be paper-thin at receiver with All-Pro Davante Adams and No. 2 receiver Allen Lazard on the COVID-19 list.

With Adams providing most of the production, they’ve combined for 72.8 percent of the receptions, 75.4 percent of the yards and 62.5 percent of the touchdowns provided by the receiver corps.

Who could help aside from veteran Randall Cobb given the challenges of a short week?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has six receptions in three games, has spent the last four games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. A source said he had a good workout on Monday but, if he plays, he’ll have done it without going through a true practice.

Malik Taylor, who has two catches, was activated on Tuesday following a two-game stint on the COVID-19 list. How much could he contribute, if at all, given the lack of practice time?

Equanimeous St. Brown has one catch for 0 yards.

“I’m really proud of EQ,” Aaron Rodgers said after the Chicago game. “We had a conversation at the end of training camp and I just wanted to encourage him and I felt like this was a good place for him. The way that he conducted himself the first weeks of the season, and now to get an opportunity, I’m really proud of the man.”

Juwann Winfree and Chris Blair are on the practice squad. Winfree, whose shoulder injury derailed his shot at a roster spot in training camp, played two snaps vs. Chicago. Blair is awaiting his chance after missing most of camp and the preseason with an ankle injury.

There were no key developments for either team on the injury report. Neither team practiced, so their participation levels were estimations.

Green Bay’s report was unchanged, meaning cornerback Kevin King and outside linebacker Preston Smith, who were out against Washington on Sunday, would have been limited participation.

For Arizona, the only change was linebacker Jordan Hicks moving up to limited participation. Four starters who did not practice on Monday would not have practiced on Tuesday: receiver DeAndre Hopkins, defensive end J.J. Watt, center Max Garcia, and nose tackle Rashard Lawrence.

This story will be updated followed by coach Matt LaFleur's media availability this evening.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: OT Dennis Kelly (back).

Limited: DT Kenny Clark (ankle), CB Kevin King (shoulder/back), DT Dean Lowry (ankle), OLB Preston Smith (oblique).

Full: LS Hunter Bradley (hand), TE Josiah Deguara (finger), CB Rasul Douglas (shoulder).

Cardinals Injury Report

DNP: C Max Garcia (Achilles), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), DL Rashard Lawrence (calf), DL J.J. Watt (shoulder).

Limited: TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), LB Jordan Hicks (toe), LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), LB Isaiah Simmons (shoulder), LB Tanner Vallejo (hand/wrist).

