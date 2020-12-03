NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Packers-Eagles Thu. Injury Report: Patrick Limited, Cox DNP Again

Added as limited participation: Green Bay linebacker Za'Darius Smith and Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the second consecutive day, guard Lucas Patrick on Thursday was limited participation at practice.

Patrick missed the end of last week’s victory over Chicago with an injured toe.

“I know Lucas, he’s going to give us everything he can throughout the week and do everything he can to get ready to play,” LaFleur said before practice. “Certainly, it’s kind of a wait-and-see deal with him, but we’re confident that he’s able to battle through. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.”

His availability is important beyond his starter status. Injuries have whittled away at the Packers’ depth. Even if Patrick plays, Green Bay would be down to only right tackle Rick Wagner and Yosh Nijman in reserve; Nijman has only 11 professional snaps under his belt.

The Packers had only two changes: outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was added to the report as limited participation (ankle) and tight end Marcedes Lewis got his usual Thursday off.

For Philadelphia, standout defensive tackle Fletcher Cox missed a second consecutive practice and star cornerback Darius Slay was added as limited participation.

“Slay’s a great player,” Packes receiver Davante Adams said. “He’s been doing it at a high level for a really long time now. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, so it’ll be a fun battle for sure. I’m not exactly sure what our head to head matchups are going to look like, how many we’re going to have, but I’ll be looking forward to taking advantage of each one-on-one opportunity and hopefully come out on top of a majority of those, if not all of them.”

Packers Injury Report

DNP: TE Marcedes Lewis (knee), C Corey Linsley (knee).

Limited: LB Krys Barnes (calf), RB Tyler Ervin (ribs), CB Josh Jackson (concussion), CB Kevin King (Achilles), WR Allen Lazard (core), G Lucas Patrick (toe), S Darnell Savage (back), P JK Scott (quad), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee).

Full: CB Jaire Alexander (knee/hand), S Will Redmond (shoulder/elbow).

Eagles: Injury Report

DNP: DT Fletcher Cox (neck), S Rudy Ford (hamstring).

Limited: LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), TE Zach Ertz (ankle), CB Darius Slay (calf).

