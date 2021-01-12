Packers-Rams Tue. Injury Report: Healthier After Bye

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It wasn’t quite a clean bill of health, but the Green Bay Packers returned from the bye in pretty good shape.

They listed seven players on their injury report following Tuesday’s practice. Only defensive tackle Kingsley Keke (concussion) did not practice. Keke suffered the head injury during the Week 16 game against Tennessee. Before that game, 20 players were on the injury report.

Right tackle Rick Wagner (knee) was limited participation. With left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) on injured reserve and Wagner battling knee troubles for much of the season, the Packers brought back capable veteran Jared Veldheer for critical depth. Veldheer played in the Colts’ playoff game on Sunday, was grabbed off their practice squad on Monday, drove to Green Bay and practiced on Tuesday.

“I think we’ve got to kind of just wait and see how much recall he has last year,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “What’s interesting is that he just played in a game this weekend with a totally different offense. We’ll try to get him acclimated and welcome him back as quickly as possible. But as far as what the expectations are, I think that remains to be seen.”

The transaction was made official on Tuesday afternoon. To make room on the roster, rookie guard Simon Stepaniak was placed on season-ending injured reserve. He suffered a torn ACL during bowl prep last December while at Indiana. While he did not play in any games, he at least got a month-and-a-half of practice.

The Rams did not practice. If they would have, star defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ribs) would have been on the sideline.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: DT Kingsley Keke (concussion).

Limited: CB Kevin King (Achilles), WR Allen Lazard (core/wrist), Marcedes Lewis (knee), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle/thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/ankle), RT Rick Wagner (knee).

Rams Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Aaron Donald (ribs), G David Edwards (ankle), WR Cooper Kupp (knee), OLB Terrell Lewis (ankle), QB John Wolford (neck).

Limited: WR/KR Nsimba Webster (hamstring), LT Andrew Whitworth (knee).

Full: QB Jared Goff (right thumb).