Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 19

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If Sunday’s training camp debut was a big step for Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, then practicing again on Monday was another noteworthy bit of progress.

One day after being activated from the physically unable to perform list, Bakhtiari will once again go through individual drills on Monday, coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.

“I thought he was moving around really good,” LaFleur said. “But it was pretty limited work in terms of just the individual. But he seems like he’s in great spirits and it was nice to get him out there.”

Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL on Dec. 31, 2020. Last season’s comeback was derailed by a series of setbacks, including a second surgical procedure. Finally, Bakhtiari made his season debut with 23 high-quality snaps at Detroit in Week 18. But he was inactive two weeks later against San Francisco and ultimately had a third surgery, which kept him on the sideline for the first 17 practices of training camp.

“My mentality doesn’t change,” Bakhtiari said on Sunday. “Just attacking the day, going to win the day no matter what, and just keep my head down, and whenever I look and it’s ready to go, step between the white lines and it’s Sunday, whatever day that is, or whatever week that is, I’m just going to be excited. Can’t wait for it.”

Meanwhile, the team is still trying to get a handle on safety Vernon Scott’s shoulder injury. The Packers finished Friday’s game vs. the Saints without five safeties, though backup Innis Gaines was back in a limited capacity on Sunday.

The Packers have only Adrian Amos, Shawn Davis, Innis Gaines and newcomers Micah Abernathy and Da’Vante Cross.

“I think that’s something that we’re well aware of,” LaFleur said of potentially adding a veteran. “You’re always looking but we have confidence in the guys. You know, it’s given these guys a great opportunity to go out there and show what they can do. They’ve gotten a lot of time in, not only in practice, but in those preseason games that’s going to be beneficial.”

Packers Monday Injury Report

New injuries: TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).

Returned from injury: S Tariq Carpenter (knee),

Old injuries: S Dallin Leavitt (shoulder), S Darnell Savage (hamstring), S Vernon Scott (shoulder), DT Akial Byers (ankle).

Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee).