Packers-Panthers Injury Report: Gary ‘Good to Go’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will enter Saturday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers with a mostly healthy roster.

After Thursday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur listed tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) as out and receiver Malik Taylor (hamstring) as questionable. Taylor was limited at Thursday’s practice, the only one of the abbreviated week.

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who dropped out of Sunday’s win at Detroit after injuring a hip, was one of 11 players not given an injury designation. Gary is second on the team with five sacks; 3.5 of those have come over his past four games.

“He looked good out there. I think he felt good. He should be good to go,” LaFleur said.

For Carolina, the challenges run deeper than the presumed absence of running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey, who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage last season, didn’t practice the past two days and is doubtful.

Critically, its offensive line could be tested. Left tackle Russell Okung (calf) didn’t practice for the second consecutive day and is questionable. The depth at that position has vanished. Former second-round pick Greg Little was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day and Dennis Daley (concussion), who has 12 starts in his two seasons, is doubtful.

Meanwhile, turning attention back to the Packers, undrafted rookie running back Patrick Taylor practiced for the first time. On the non-football injury list since July 31, this opens a three-week window for him to practice and then, potentially, be added to the roster.

At Memphis, Taylor got off to a rumbling start with 546 rushing yards as a freshman, 866 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore and 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. His senior season got off to a rousing start with 128 rushing yards and four receptions for 25 yards in the opening game against Ole Miss. However, he suffered a Lisfranc foot injury in that game. He had surgery on Sept. 16, returned for the stretch run and finished the season with 350 yards in six games.

Renowned specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, whose office is based in Green Bay, told Taylor he could work at the Scouting Combine but recommended a second surgery on the foot. So, Taylor ran a 4.57 in the 40 and had surgery on March 10. The Packers signed him after the draft.

In the associated video, LaFleur spoke glowingly of Taylor’s intelligence. “He’s a guy I’m really high on,” he said.

Packers Injury Report

Out: TE Jace Sternberger (concussion), G Simon Stepaniak (knee).

Questionable: WR Malik Taylor (hamstring).

Panthers Injury Report

Out: None.

Doubtful: OT Dennis Daley (concussion), RB Christian McCaffrey (quad).

Questionable: S Tre Boston (hamstring), DE Austin Larkin (shoulder), LT Russell Okung (calf), DE Efe Obada (knee), WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring).